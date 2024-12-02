Who is Massad Boulos? Donald Trump picks daughter Tiffany's father-in-law as senior Middle East adviser





For the second time in as many days, President-elect Donald Trump announced he was choosing another family member for his administration, choosing his daughter Tiffany Trump's father-in-law as his senior adviser for the Middle East, a day after choosing his son-in-law. Jared Kushner's father will be ambassador to France.

Billionaire businessman Massad Boulos, father of Trump's son-in-law Michael Boulos, will become senior White House adviser on Arab and Middle East affairs, Trump announced on his Truth social media platform. Born in Lebanon, Massad Boulos runs Boulos Enterprises, based in Nigeria, which produces and distributes mechanical equipment and motorcycles.

Massad Boulos visits The Great Commoner on Friday, November 1, 2024, in Dearborn, Michigan.

AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson, file

“Massad is an accomplished lawyer and highly respected leader in the business world, with extensive experience on the international stage,” Trump wrote. “He is a long-time defender of Republican and conservative values, an asset to my campaign, and has been instrumental in building great new coalitions with the Arab American community.”

Trump added: “Massad is a negotiator and steadfast supporter of PEACE in the Middle East. He will be a strong advocate for the United States and its interests, and I am happy to have him on our team.

During the latter part of Trump's victorious presidential campaign, Boulos appeared with him at campaign stops in Dearborn, Michigan, an Arab-American stronghold, and was praised by Trump for helping him make move Michigan from blue to red.

“Obviously the No. 1 item that is of high priority within the Arab American community is the current war in the Middle East,” Boulos told the Associated Press in June. “And the question is: who can bring peace and who brings war? And they know the answer to that question.”

In September, Boulos met with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, The New York Times reported. Palestinian officials told the Times that the meeting was part of an outreach effort to Trump, but Boulos told the newspaper that it was “purely personal” and that he had not informed Trump about it before or after .

Boulos also has close contacts in Lebanese politics and ran unsuccessfully in 2018 for a seat in the Lebanese Parliament.

As a youth, Boulos moved to Texas, where he earned a doctorate in jurisprudence from the University of Houston. After earning his law degree, he joined the family business and became CEO.

Michael Boulos and Tiffany Trump, Trump's daughter and his second wife, Marla Maples, were married in November 2022 at Trump's Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida. While campaigning in Detroit in October, Donald Trump announced that the couple was expecting their first child.

The announcement of Boulos' appointment as senior White House adviser came a day after Trump chose billionaire real estate developer Charles Kushner as ambassador to France. Kushner is the father of Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, who served as a senior White House adviser during Trump's first term as president.

Jared Kushner is married to Trump's eldest daughter, Ivanka.

Charles Kushner pleaded guilty in March 2005 to helping file false tax returns, retaliating against a cooperating witness and making false statements to the Federal Election Commission. He was sentenced to two years in prison.

Trump granted Kushner a pardon in December 2020.

Copyright 2024 ABC News Internet Ventures.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://abc7.com/post/donald-trump-picks-daughter-tiffanys-father-law-massad-boulos-senior-mideast-adviser/15613803/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos