Will Wormald really help Starmer change the civil service?

Downing Street has announced that the 14th cabinet secretary and head of the civil service will be Sir Chris Wormald. He will succeed Simon Case when the latter resigns after four years on December 16. Wormald, 56, has been permanent secretary at the Department of Health and Social Care for eight and a half years, before which he was the Department for Education's most senior civil servant for four years, a true veteran of Whitehall.

There is no doubt that Wormald is experienced. He is friendly and highly rated, although his department has hardly been distinguished by excellence over the past decade and he has struggled at times during questioning during the Covid-19 investigation. But Keir Starmer has spoken of the need for a complete overhaul of the British state to deliver bold and ambitious long-term reforms. Is Wormald the man to help him achieve this?

Starmer says radical words but hasn't done much

The departure of cases was inevitable even before the government came to power in July. He was a surprise choice for Boris Johnson's cabinet secretary in 2020, aged just 41 and having never led a major state department. Johnson had brought him into a chaotic Downing Street to lead the pandemic response, after getting rid of Sir Mark Sedwill, the cabinet secretary he inherited from Theresa May, several months into his premiership.

This sense of being a courtier of the Prime Minister would prove fatal, as the scandals of Johnson's declining administration piled on Case. Initially appointed to lead the investigation into Partygate, he had to recuse himself because he had attended certain rallies. When he took medical leave in October 2023, many suspected he would not return to his position. Case reappeared a few months later, now with the aid of a stick, but time was running out on his career.

With the arrival of Keir Starmer as Prime Minister, it was clear that Case would retire in the near future, partly because he was irreparably tarnished and partly because the new Prime Minister was eager to carry out a new appointment. But Starmer's determination to do things differently has given rise to sometimes wild speculation that the new head of the civil service would be an unconventional appointment, perhaps a figure from outside Whitehall to push the bureaucracy towards change.

The favorite has long been Sir Olly Robbins, who has enjoyed a distinguished career and was appointed by Theresa May as first permanent secretary at the Department for Exiting the EU in 2016. He was then May's chief adviser on Europe and the United Kingdom. Brexit negotiator. Robbins became such a scarecrow for Brexit supporters that he left Whitehall when May resigned and disappeared into investment banking at Goldman Sachs. Starmer would have been keen to bring back the deceased mandarin.

The idea of ​​an outside candidate led to a host of names gaining traction in the media: from former Whitehall regulars Dame Melanie Dawes, director-general of Ofcom, and Dame Sharon White, to recently chair of the John Lewis Partnership; Tom Riordan, long-serving chief executive of Leeds City Council; Baroness Shafik, an Egyptian-born economist who headed the Department for International Development, spent six years as vice-chancellor of the LSE, then survived 13 months as president of Columbia University in New York before to resign.

When the shortlist of four candidates was drawn up last month, the radicalism had disappeared. Robbins, nominally an outsider, was competing against three sitting permanent secretaries: Dame Antonia Romeo (Justice), Tamara Finkelstein (Defra) and Sir Chris Wormald. In appointing the latter, Starmer has perhaps chosen the safer and less radical option.

Wormald joined the civil service in 1991 after completing a degree in history from St Johns College, Oxford. After 15 years in Education, he joined the Department of Communities and Local Government, then in 2009 became head of the powerful Economic and Home Affairs Secretariat in the Cabinet Office. A year later he also took up his role in the Deputy Prime Minister's office, co-ordinating Nick Clegg's policy work. In early 2012 he returned to the Ministry of Education as Permanent Secretary.

After five months in power, Labor has introduced far fewer organizational changes than expected. Mission boards are wet squibs: despite his promise, Starmer does not chair them, they have no executive or financial powers and are difficult to distinguish from ordinary ministerial committees. Sue Gray, who arrived as Downing Street chief of staff with supposedly far-reaching plans for Whitehall, was forced to resign after three months. The only change in government machinery was the transfer of responsibility for relations with the EU from the Foreign Office to the Cabinet Office.

When Harold Wilson became Prime Minister in 1964, he created five new ministries and commissioned a national plan for the economy. Starmer says radical words but has done little. Now that he has a new senior official and official advisor, he has little time to lose if he wants to make a success of his change.[ing] the way the government serves this country. The jury is still out.