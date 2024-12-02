Turkey is closely monitoring the situation in Syria:…





ERBIL, Kurdistan Region – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Monday that his country was “closely” monitoring developments in Syria, adding that Ankara was “ready to do everything in its power to put out the fire” in the region. “We have closely followed the recent developments that suddenly erupted in our neighboring country Syria,” Erdogan said at a news conference in Ankara. Erdogan said Turkey had warned that conflicts in the Middle East would also affect Syria and that “recent events have confirmed and validated” Ankara's position. A coalition of Syrian rebel groups led by jihadist Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) and the Syrian National Army (SNA) launched a major offensive against the Syrian army last week. They took control of the northern city of Aleppo, the country's largest, and advanced their offensive into Hama province. Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said on Monday the developments were part of a broader plan to divide the region, in a phone call with his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian, with Tehran also a key backer of Damascus. Erdogan said Ankara's greatest wish is “the preservation of Syria's territorial integrity and national unity, as well as the resolution of the current instability – now in its 13th year – through to a consensus based on the legitimate demands of the Syrian people.” The Turkish president stressed that Ankara was ready to “do whatever is necessary to put out the fire in our region.” In addition to the clashes between the rebels and the Syrian regime in Aleppo, the SNA, supported by Turkey and effectively controlling the Kurdish city of Afrin, launched an offensive against Kurdish forces who occupied their positions in several cities such as Tel Rifaat and Shahba . northern Aleppo region. Hundreds of thousands of people, mostly Kurds, fled their hometown of Afrin in 2018 in the face of a military operation by Turkey and its Syrian proxies, and reside in Shahba and other rebel-held areas. Kurds. The militants' advance pushed hundreds of thousands of Kurds to leave their homes. Local sources told Rudaw on Monday that thousands of Kurds were stuck on the roads as they tried to flee the Shahba region. The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) said on Monday they were working with “relevant parties” in Syria to safely evacuate residents of Tal Rifaat to areas under their control in northeastern Syria (Rojava).

