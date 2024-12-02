Behind Melki-Johni's victory in NTT, is it really the Jokowi factor?

tirto.id – Quick calculation results or quick account a number of investigative institutions show that the duo of East Nusa Tenggara (NTT) governor and deputy governor candidates, Melkiades Laka Lena and Yohanis Asadoma (Melki-Johni), won the regional election race from NTT. This pair beat Simon Petrus Kamlasi-Andreas Garu and Fransiskus Ansy Lema-Jeni Natalia.

According to the results of Charta Politica's quick count, Melki-Johni won 37.58 percent of the vote, Ansi Lema-Jane Natalia 31.47 percent and Simon Petrus Kamlasi-Adrianus Garu 30.95 percent.

Similar results, based on a quick count carried out by the Voxpol Research and Advisory Center, showed that the Melki-Johni couple won 36.34 percent of the votes. Next, Ansi-Jane Natalia 33.67 percent and Simon Petrus-Adrianus Garu 29.99 percent.

In fact, in the survey of Indonesian political indicators a month before the voting period, the electability of the Ansy Lema-Jane Natalia couple was the brightest. The duo supported by PDIP, Hanura Party, PBB and Labor Party won 36.6 percent.

Followed by the Melki Laka Lena-Johanis Asadoma duo with 27.4 percent. This couple was supported by 11 political parties, namely Golkar, Gerindra, PSI, PPP, Perindo, Garuda, Gelora, PAN, Democrat, PKN and Prima.

Meanwhile, the Simon Petrus-André Garu duo obtained 23.9 percent. This pair was supported by Nasdem, PKB and PKS. However, 12.1 percent of respondents have not yet made a choice.

NTT is one of the voting bases of PDIP, the party that supports Ansi and Jane. In the 2024 parliamentary elections, the party led by Megawati Soekarnoputri received 14.19 percent of the vote, followed by Golkar 11.89 percent, Democrat 11.34 percent, Nasdem 10.34 percent, Gerindra 9.83 percent, PKB 8.96 percent, PAN 8.59 percent, PSI 4.67 percent and Perindo 4.03 percent. The other parties received less than 4 percent of the vote.

In the 2018 gubernatorial elections, the PDIP-backed Marianus Sae-Emelia Nomleni couple was still able to compete with Viktor Bungtilu Laiskodat and Josef Nae who then emerged victorious. Marianus-Emelia received 603,822 votes (25.35 percent). Laiskodat-Josef received 838,213 votes (35.20 percent).

The defeat of Marianus-Nomleni in the 2018 gubernatorial elections cannot be separated from the case involving Marianuas Sae. At that time, he was involved in a sting operation (OTT) conducted by the Corruption Eradication Commission.

President Joko Widodo (center) greets one of the students during the inauguration of the Temef Dam in Oenino, South Central Timor Regency, East Nusa Tenggara, Wednesday (2/10/ 2024). BETWEEN PHOTOS/Mega Tokan/app/rwa.

Whipped survey results?

Nusa Cendana University political observer Yohanes Jimmy Nami saw two things in Melki-Johni's superiority, based on the survey institute's quick count.

He said the couple Melki-Johni and Simon-Andre Garu used the results of the Indonesian political indicators survey as a spark of enthusiasm to continue carrying out political work. The October 2024 survey showed that the Ansi-Jane pair was ahead.

“It then became a political energy for these two couples (Melki-Johni and Simon-André Garu),” Jimmy told TirtoFriday (11/29/2024).

According to him, the couple Melki-Johni and Simon-André Garu used the publication of Indonesian political indicators as evaluation material to improve the political machine and carried out a major evaluation of what things could bring to increase electability in their electoral contest. .

“Vote pots previously controlled by Ansy Lema have seen a significant decline,” Jimmy said.

Apart from that, he continued, the figures voters change surveys were still high at that time. This was also used by the couple Melki-Johni and Simon-Andre Garu, who therefore obtained satisfactory results after the vote, even though it was the quick counting version.

“Meanwhile, Ansi's vote count is only about what, in my opinion, has become the basis of Ansi's political material which in some of its political strategies is not sufficiently able to expand to other groups. swing the voters that,” Jimmy said.

Jimmy estimated that after the publication of the survey on Indonesian political indicators, it was the Melki-Johni and Simon-André couples who really fought. Both pairs won the vote swing the voterswhile Ansy-Jane did not develop. According to Jimmy, this was also triggered by sectarian factors which caused the increase in votes for the Simon-André couple.

“The strong sectarian issue is growing. If this is an indicator, we can see it in the sharp increase in Simon Petrus' votes, whereas previously Ansi's votes were not growing, the protest then tends to be different from the previous results, the contest is ongoing with Melki and Simon Petrus to win the votes,” Jimmy said.

President Joko Widodo (third from right), accompanied by Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin (fourth from left) and Interior Minister Tito Karnavian (third from left), interacts with nurses during a visit to the Kefamenanu Regional Hospital in North Central Timor Regency, NTT, Wednesday (2/10/2024). BETWEEN PHOTOS/Sigid Kurniawan/rwa.

Jokowi is considered a development hero

Melki-Johni's victory was also inseparable from Jokowi's. This couple is considered to be involved in-approve by the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, who also supported the couple Prabowo Subianto-Gibran Rakabuming Raka in the 2024 presidential election. According to Jimmy, almost all regent/mayor candidates are supported by parties members of advanced Indonesia. Coalition (KIM) have had their effect.

“The Jokowi effect factor is also quite strong. So almost all candidates, not only in the gubernatorial elections, in districts, cities, but also those inapprove “directly by Pak Jokowi, that's right, how many votes did you get,” Jimmy said.

As a result, he said, PDIP is seen as a common enemy by some NTT voters. Jokowi is considered a development hero because he often visits the region. He said that KIM member political parties use the name Prabowo-Gibran as a tool to woo voters.

“It became a propaganda tool for political parties, for example talking about work programs that would be more profitable if the regional head was from the KIM group, etc.,” Jimmy said.

However, he did not want to speculate on Melki-Johni's superiority, nor on whether or not the deployment of officers and welfare was a factor. He looks more at the Jokowi factor who is considered close to power so that it benefits Melki-Johni.

“As for the deployment of officers, I don’t see it. Indeed, Jokowi has done a lot for NTT, that is domination,” he concluded.

Political observer from Muhammadiyah University of Kupang (UMK) Ahmad Atang also believes that Melki-Johni's superiority cannot be separated from the Prabowo and Jokowi factors. He said the alleged involvement and social support were not strong enough to contribute to NTT's political celebration.

“Melki-Johni's victory was determined by the strength of KIM's commitment, both in the center and in the regions. The Prabowo and Jokowi factors were therefore enough to give color to Melki-Johni's victory. During At that time, other instruments, like social assistance, the involvement of the authorities was not strong enough to contribute,” Ahmad told TirtoFriday.

He admitted that over the past 10 years, NTT's political map has been controlled by PDIP as the winner of the legislative elections. According to him, if we refer to this reality, it is in fact the PDIP executive, Ansy-Jane, who should emerge victorious.

“It can be concluded that PDIP cadres and supporters did not vote for the pairs of candidates promoted by their party,” he said.

On the other hand, he sees the initial position as public support for Ansy-Jane. The reason, he explained, is that he relatively dominated the survey results by determining that this pair of candidates was still ahead compared to the other two pairs of candidates.

“There has been a change in voter orientation precisely in the dynamics of the public debate between pairs of candidates, because the floating masses who had no choice are starting to make choices,” he concluded.