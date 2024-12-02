Trump chooses loyalist Kash Patel to lead FBI | FBI





Donald Trump has nominated Kashyap Kash Patel as FBI director, naming a deep state loyalist and critic to lead the federal law enforcement agency that the president-elect has long called corrupt.

Patel, 44, worked as a federal prosecutor and public defender but rose to prominence in Trump circles after expressing outrage over the agency's investigation into whether the Trump campaign conspired with Russia to interfere in the 2016 presidential election. He called for the firing of FBI leaders as part of a campaign to bring federal law enforcement into line.

If confirmed, Patel would replace Christopher Wray, the FBI director appointed by Trump in 2017 after the then-president fired James Comey as part of the FBI's Russia collusion investigation.

Comey later told Congress that there was no evidence of any collusion, but that the FBI had a basis to investigate the matter.

Patel had ties to former Republican Rep. Devin Nunes, who led opposition to special counsel Robert Muller's Russia investigation while he was chairman of the House Intelligence Committee.

In making his nomination for FBI director, Trump said in a statement on Truth Social that Patel is a brilliant lawyer, investigator and America First fighter who has spent his career exposing corruption, defending justice and to protect the American people.

Kash will work under the leadership of our great Attorney General, Pam Bondi, to bring loyalty, bravery and integrity back to the FBI, Trump added.

Trump highlighted Patel's service as chief of staff at the Defense Department, deputy director of national intelligence and senior director for counterterrorism at the National Security Council during his first term.

Patel, he said, played a central role in uncovering the Russia, Russia, Russia hoax, presenting himself as a defender of truth, accountability and the Constitution.

This FBI will end the growing crime epidemic in the United States, dismantle migrant criminal gangs and end the evil scourge of human and drug trafficking across the border, he said.

If confirmed by the Senate, Gina Haspel, director of the CIA during Trump's first term, reportedly threatened to resign in 2020 when Trump sought to install Patel as his deputy. Patel will likely prove a loyal agent of Trump's desire to reform what the president-elect sees as Washington's bureaucracy. exceeding.

Patel said at the Conservative Political Action Conference in July that it is necessary to identify those in government who are crippling our constitutional republic.

Trump called Patel's book 2023 Government Gangsters, in which he argues for firing government employees who undermine the president's agenda, a plan to take back the White House.

The reforms Patel outlines in the book to defeat the deep state include moving FBI headquarters from Washington to prevent FBI leaders from engaging in political games and to shrink the attorney general's office, which he says , had made the decisions regarding prosecutions.

