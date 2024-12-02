Director-General participates in Global Development Initiative high-level roundtable





Rome FAO Director-General QU Dongyu today welcomed Global Development Initiative (GDI)a platform that provides impetus to accelerate the achievement of 2030 Agenda through knowledge exchange and sharing, enhanced collaboration and commitment to results-oriented actions. We face complex development challenges around the world that impact food availability, accessibility and affordability, thereby impacting all SDGs, the FAO Director-General said in his speech. openness to promoting the sustainable transformation of agri-food systems through the GDI to accelerate the SDGs. event which took place on the sidelines of the 176th session of the FAO Council. These global challenges transcend borders and require even stronger global solidarity and collaboration, he added. The GDI focuses on key areas that closely align with the Sustainable Development Goals, such as no poverty and no hunger. So far, more than 80 countries have joined the Group of Friends of the GDI, established in 2022, after Chinese President Xi Jinping proposed the initiative during the general debate of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UN). Alongside the Director-General, Ambassador Zhang Lubiao, Permanent Representative of China to FAO, also delivered the opening speech; Jia Guide, Chinese Ambassador to Italy; Igor L. Golubovskiy, Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to FAO; Erma Rheindrayani, Deputy Permanent Representative of Indonesia to FAO and senior officials from the International Fund for Agricultural Development and the World Food Program. The event was moderated by Mei Hongyong, Deputy Permanent Representative of China. FAO welcomes all initiatives by Members, by Members and for Members that can contribute to FAO's mandate, such as the GDI today, as well as others such as the Vision for Suitable Crops and Soils (VACS ) launched by the United States and the World Food Program. for Gaza by the Italian government, noted Qu. The Director-General also highlighted the Hand in Hand initiative, the One Country, One Priority Product (OCOP) initiative, the Digital Villages Initiative, the Green Cities Initiative and the South-South and Triangular Cooperation Program of FAO, which are also examples of flagship initiatives accelerating transformation. agri-food systems, consistent with FAO's top four. South-South and triangular cooperation, for example, has identified unique solutions to common development challenges, notably in small island developing States, least developed countries and landlocked developing countries, and has strengthened human resources, technical skills and institutional capacities in countries that needed them. most of them. Qu highlighted the tangible impacts of this program on agricultural development and poverty reduction. The GDI will also enable countries under the GDI framework and various institutions to share strategies, strengthen collaboration and identify opportunities in the food and agriculture sector and find longer-term solutions to combat food insecurity in all regions of the world.

