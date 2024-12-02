PM Modi watches Sabarmati report hours after Vikrant Massey announces retirement and shares his views





Last update: December 02, 2024, 7:56 p.m. IST Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared his views on the Sabarmati report. Coincidentally, he watched the film on the same day the film's lead actor Vikrant Massey announced his retirement. PM Modi looks at Sabarmati report. Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared his thoughts after watching the Sabarmati report on Monday. PM Modi took to X and shared photos from the screening and shared his review. The special screening for Prime Minister Modi took place on the same day Vikrant Massey announced his retirement from cinema. Joined other NDA MPs at a screening of the Sabarmati report. I congratulate the makers of the film for their efforts,” wrote Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Prime Minister was seated next to Amit Shah during the screening. The screening took place on Monday at the Balyogi Auditorium of the Library of the Parliament complex. NDA MPs and Union ministers including Rajnath Singh, Kiren Rijiju, Jitan Ram Manjhi, Ashwini Vaishnaw and others were also present during the screening. The film's cast and crew, including Vikrant Massey, Riddhi Dogra, director Dheeraj Sarna, producer Ekta Kapoor's father and veteran actor Jitendra, were also present at the screening. Speaking to ANI, Vikrant said: I watched the film with the Prime Minister, all the ministers and many MLAs. It was a special experience. I still won't be able to express it in words because I'm so happy. It’s the highlight of my career, that I got to watch my film with the Prime Minister.” Coincidentally, Vikrant took to his social media in the wee hours of Monday morning to announce that he was taking a step back from films. Hello, The last few years and beyond have been phenomenal. I thank each of you for your unwavering support. But as I move forward, I realize it's time to recalibrate and go home. As a husband, father and son. And also as an actor. So, in 2025, we would meet one last time. Until time sees fit. 2 last films and many years of memories. Thanks again. For everything and everything else. I am always indebted,” he said in a message shared on Instagram. News films PM Modi watches Sabarmati report hours after Vikrant Massey announces retirement and shares his views

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news18.com/movies/pm-modi-watches-sabarmati-report-hours-after-vikrant-massey-announces-retirement-shares-his-review-9142881.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos