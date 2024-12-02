Trump threatens to tax Bric countries 100%





US President-elect Donald Trump has threatened to impose 100% tariffs on a bloc of nine countries if they create a rival currency to the US dollar.

“The idea that the BRICS countries are trying to move away from the dollar while we sit idly by is over,” Trump wrote on social media on Saturday.

Major world powers China and Russia are part of the Brics alliance, alongside Brazil, India, South Africa, Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia and the United Arab Emirates.

During the US elections, Trump campaigned for the implementation of widespread tariffs. He has increased threats of high levies in recent days.

This latest message from Trump, who will take office on January 20, was aimed at the Brics, a bloc of mainly emerging economies.

Prominent politicians in Brazil and Russia have suggested creating a Brics currency to reduce the US dollar's dominance in global trade. But internal disagreements have slowed any progress.

“We demand that these countries commit not to create a new Brics currency or support another currency to replace the powerful US dollar, otherwise they will face 100% tariffs and should be expected to tell the return to selling in the wonderful American economy,” Trump wrote. on his social media platform Truth Social.

“They can go get another asshole,” he said.

But some Trump allies have suggested his recent announcements were negotiating tactics, more of an opening offer than a promise.

Asked about the use of customs duties proposed by the president-elect, Republican Senator Ted Cruz responded by emphasizing “the importance of leverage”.

“You look at the threat of tariffs against Mexico and Canada, that immediately produced action,” the Texan said on CBS News' Face the Nation on Sunday.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made an unscheduled visit to Mar-a-Lago, Trump's Florida estate, on Friday, apparently to avoid a potential 25% tariff on Canadian goods headed south.

Trump's pick for Treasury secretary, Scott Bessent, has previously suggested that the president-elect's threats to impose major tariff hikes were part of his negotiating strategy.

My general view is that at the end of the day he's a free trader,” Bessent said of Trump in an interview with the Financial Times before his nomination for the role.

This is an escalation for de-escalation.

A tariff is an internal tax levied on goods as they enter the country, proportional to the value of the import. So, a car imported into the United States worth $50,000 subject to a 25% customs duty would be subject to a fee of $12,500.

Tariffs are a central part of Trump's economic vision: he sees them as a way to grow the U.S. economy, protect jobs and increase tax revenue.

He has already stated that these taxes “will not represent a cost to you, but a cost to another country”.

This is almost universally considered by economists to be misleading.

The tax is physically paid by the domestic company importing the goods, not the foreign company exporting them.

In this sense, it is therefore a simple tax paid by American domestic companies to the American government.

Trump imposed a number of tariffs during his first term, many of which were continued by his successor, President Joe Biden. Economic studies suggest that most of the economic burden was ultimately borne by American consumers.

