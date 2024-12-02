Politics
Turkey could benefit from rebel offensive in Syria, experts say
Turkey could be one of the big winners from the new Syrian crisis, giving it a chance to tackle the Syrian refugee problem and the Kurdish threat along its border, observers say.
Even though Syrian President Bashar al-Assad rejected his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan's offer of aid, Ankara now appears to be playing an increasingly important role in decisions that will affect Syria's immediate future.
– What role did Turkey play in the new rebel offensive?
Omer Ozkizilcik, a research associate at the Atlantic Council in Ankara, said Turkey has a long history of “cooperation” with Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), the jihadist alliance that led last week's rebel offensive.
“We can clearly say that there was indirect Turkish support (for the offensive) but no direct Turkish involvement,” he told AFP.
Even though the attack was to have taken place “seven weeks ago… Turkey prevented the rebels from launching this military offensive”, he added.
Assad's ally Russia has also “heavily” bombed rebel positions in the northwest of the country to prevent an attack on his government.
Charles Lister, an expert at the Middle East Institute in Washington, agrees, saying that “the Aleppo offensive was initially planned for mid-October but Turkey put an end to it.”
Only after Ankara's efforts to normalize relations with the Assad regime were rebuffed as it pushed for a political solution did Turkey give the green light, Ozkizilcik said .
– What relationship does Turkey have with HTS? –
Turkey has opposed HTS's expansion into the “safe zone” in northwest Syria that it has carved out for itself, and has put pressure on the radical Islamist group to he abandons his affiliation with Al-Qaeda.
He also urged him to avoid attacking Christian and Druze minorities, analysts say.
“Today’s HTS is not what it was in 2020,” Ozkizilcik said.
Even if Turkey has a certain influence over the group, Firas Kontar, Syrian opponent of Druze origin and author of “Syria, the impossible revolution”, believes that Erdogan “no longer has the means to stop the HTS “.
– What are the relations between Damascus and Ankara?
Ankara and Damascus severed relations in 2011 when war broke out, with Erdogan supporting the rebels and denouncing Assad as a “murderer”.
But since the end of 2022, the Turkish leader has sought a rapprochement, saying in July that he was ready to welcome Assad “at any time”.
But Assad said he would only meet if Turkish forces withdrew from Syria.
Ankara hopes a rapprochement will pave the way for the return of the 3.2 million Syrian refugees still on its soil, whose presence has become a major domestic hot potato.
“Now, with the evolving situation on the ground, the balance of power in Syria has shifted: Turkey is currently the most powerful actor in Syria, and Iran and Russia will likely attempt to negotiate with the Turkey,” Ozkizilcik said.
– How is Turkey present in Syria?
Since 2016, Turkey has carried out multiple operations against Kurdish forces in northern Syria, allowing it to gain a foothold in border areas.
The objective is to oust Kurdish fighters from the border area, in particular the YPG (People's Protection Units), supported by Washington as a bulwark against the jihadists of the Islamic State group.
But Ankara views the YPG as an extension of the PKK, which has been fighting a decades-long insurgency in Türkiye and is banned as a terrorist group by Washington and Brussels.
– And what about the Syrian Kurdish movements?
Pro-Turkish rebels on Sunday seized Tal Rifaat, a town north of Aleppo and surrounding villages, where some 200,000 Syrian Kurds lived, according to the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. .
Tal Rifaat lies just outside Turkey's “safe zone”, prompting Kurdish residents to flee to a safe zone further east.
Turkish intelligence said it had killed a PKK leader in the region.
“Turkey has already made and will likely make a lot of progress against the YPG terrorist group to ensure its national security,” Ozkizilcik said.
