Politics
From the library: Great Game On
Over the past decade, a major power shift has occurred as China has advanced to supplant Russia as the dominant power in Central Asia, according to Geoff Raby in his new book, Great Game On: the competition for Central Asia and global supremacy. And this shift in power has only accelerated since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, as Russia has weakened militarily and lost prestige and influence.
Raby is a well-known former Australian ambassador to China. His previous book, China's grand strategy and Australia's future in the new world orderfocused on another shift in power, involving the rise of China, the emergence of a multipolar world order, and the end of America's unipolar moment after the Cold War.
According to Raby, China and Russia were once said to share work among the five Central Asian countries of Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan. Russia provided military assistance and security, while China's role was economic. But China's rise to power has brought it much closer to these countries.
Significantly, China's Belt and Road Initiative was launched in Astana, Kazakhstan in 2013. The initiative has played an important role in increasing China's power and influence in Asia. central. China has become the region's largest source of infrastructure construction and the region's largest creditor. In 2023, Chinese President Xi Jinping hosted the first China-Central Asia summit in Xian, a historic Chinese city. The heads of state of the five countries were present, but Russia was not invited.
Raby sees in China's emergence as the preeminent power in Central Asia a strange historical analogy with the United States. By the end of the 19th century, the United States had consolidated its territory and secured its borders, and by the beginning of the 20th century, it had established hegemony over the Western Hemisphere. She was then free to project her power on a global scale, which she did. China's historical security concern has been its western and internal borders. By becoming the dominant power in Central Asia, it is also freer to project its power globally.
Raby has serious doubts about the all-out friendship announced by Xi and President Vladimir Putin on the eve of Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Cooperation between China and Russia could deteriorate be considerably expanded in response to Western sanctions. They are also brought together by their shared sour attitude toward the U.S.-led world order, which they see as an existential threat to their authoritarian rule. And the two leaders appear to have genuine affection for each other, having met 43 times since 2012.
But there is no evidence that Putin warned Xi about Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Indeed, the Chinese government had to evacuate 6,000 Chinese students to Ukraine. And the timing of the invasion made China appear complicit in violating one of the most fundamental principles of international law and the cornerstone of Chinese foreign policy: character. sacred international borders.
Raby says the newly formed boundless friendship between China and Russia has feet of clay. The phrase boundless friendship disappeared from Chinese official media or Chinese propaganda almost as soon as it was uttered. Raby believes that history will probably judge this relationship as a concert of convenience, even if for the moment it is one of the most important of our time.
Fundamentally, relations between China and Russia are fraught with distrust and grievances, according to Raby. For example, during a period of weakness in the 19th century, China was forced to cede large territories to Russia under unequal treaties, which is not forgotten. Moscow supported Delhi in its 1962 war against Beijing. Today, the Russian elite feels uneasy about their country being China's junior partner and would certainly be unhappy with China's actions in Central Asia. And Putin is now strengthening relations with India, North Korea and Vietnam to remind China that Russia has other options.
Raby rejects commentators' concerns that an axis of authoritarians or an alliance of autocrats would challenge the West (Chussia Anxiety). Rather, he sees the world dividing into two bounded orders, one led by the West led by the United States and the other by China. He proposes a reverse Kissinger whereby the West would join forces with Russia to balance China, despite Russia's horrible behavior in Ukraine, although this may have to wait until Xi and Putin pass away and will require that Europe plays a strong role in the Europeanization of Russia.
Raby's new book is particularly interesting because it challenges many conventional wisdom and offers realistic perspectives on very complex issues, even if some of his speculative analyzes and prognoses raise questions.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.aspistrategist.org.au/from-the-bookshelf-great-game-on/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Democratic senators urge Biden to try to limit Trump's ability to use the US military domestically
- Does college football have a flag planting problem? 'Our approach must be aggressive. This is unacceptable.'
- The Revolution traded 3 players to Earthquakes at Bruce Arena
- Leaked audio clip reveals Imran Khan ordered protest at Sangjiani, not D-Chowk
- Tumakuru gets international cricket stadium, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah lays foundation stone | Bengaluru
- Study finds walking can extend lifespan by 11 years
- Donald Trump wants to kill the development of offshore wind power. Easier said than done. – Mother Jones
- “Terrorism in Syria will affect its neighbors”
- Judi Dench reveals the NSFW nickname her parrot gave her
- Jokowi's open support drops RK-Suswono's votes
- Imran Khan faces arrest in seven new cases linked to PTI protests
- NATO chief warns Donald Trump of grave threat to US if Ukraine strikes bad peace deal