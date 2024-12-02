From the library: Great Game On

Over the past decade, a major power shift has occurred as China has advanced to supplant Russia as the dominant power in Central Asia, according to Geoff Raby in his new book, Great Game On: the competition for Central Asia and global supremacy. And this shift in power has only accelerated since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, as Russia has weakened militarily and lost prestige and influence.

Raby is a well-known former Australian ambassador to China. His previous book, China's grand strategy and Australia's future in the new world orderfocused on another shift in power, involving the rise of China, the emergence of a multipolar world order, and the end of America's unipolar moment after the Cold War.

According to Raby, China and Russia were once said to share work among the five Central Asian countries of Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan. Russia provided military assistance and security, while China's role was economic. But China's rise to power has brought it much closer to these countries.

Significantly, China's Belt and Road Initiative was launched in Astana, Kazakhstan in 2013. The initiative has played an important role in increasing China's power and influence in Asia. central. China has become the region's largest source of infrastructure construction and the region's largest creditor. In 2023, Chinese President Xi Jinping hosted the first China-Central Asia summit in Xian, a historic Chinese city. The heads of state of the five countries were present, but Russia was not invited.

Raby sees in China's emergence as the preeminent power in Central Asia a strange historical analogy with the United States. By the end of the 19th century, the United States had consolidated its territory and secured its borders, and by the beginning of the 20th century, it had established hegemony over the Western Hemisphere. She was then free to project her power on a global scale, which she did. China's historical security concern has been its western and internal borders. By becoming the dominant power in Central Asia, it is also freer to project its power globally.

Raby has serious doubts about the all-out friendship announced by Xi and President Vladimir Putin on the eve of Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Cooperation between China and Russia could deteriorate be considerably expanded in response to Western sanctions. They are also brought together by their shared sour attitude toward the U.S.-led world order, which they see as an existential threat to their authoritarian rule. And the two leaders appear to have genuine affection for each other, having met 43 times since 2012.

But there is no evidence that Putin warned Xi about Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Indeed, the Chinese government had to evacuate 6,000 Chinese students to Ukraine. And the timing of the invasion made China appear complicit in violating one of the most fundamental principles of international law and the cornerstone of Chinese foreign policy: character. sacred international borders.

Raby says the newly formed boundless friendship between China and Russia has feet of clay. The phrase boundless friendship disappeared from Chinese official media or Chinese propaganda almost as soon as it was uttered. Raby believes that history will probably judge this relationship as a concert of convenience, even if for the moment it is one of the most important of our time.

Fundamentally, relations between China and Russia are fraught with distrust and grievances, according to Raby. For example, during a period of weakness in the 19th century, China was forced to cede large territories to Russia under unequal treaties, which is not forgotten. Moscow supported Delhi in its 1962 war against Beijing. Today, the Russian elite feels uneasy about their country being China's junior partner and would certainly be unhappy with China's actions in Central Asia. And Putin is now strengthening relations with India, North Korea and Vietnam to remind China that Russia has other options.

Raby rejects commentators' concerns that an axis of authoritarians or an alliance of autocrats would challenge the West (Chussia Anxiety). Rather, he sees the world dividing into two bounded orders, one led by the West led by the United States and the other by China. He proposes a reverse Kissinger whereby the West would join forces with Russia to balance China, despite Russia's horrible behavior in Ukraine, although this may have to wait until Xi and Putin pass away and will require that Europe plays a strong role in the Europeanization of Russia.

Raby's new book is particularly interesting because it challenges many conventional wisdom and offers realistic perspectives on very complex issues, even if some of his speculative analyzes and prognoses raise questions.