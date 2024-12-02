Prime Minister Narendra Modi expresses happiness over PRAGATI recognition by Oxford University – ThePrint – ANIFeed





New Delhi [India]December 2 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed happiness over the recognition of the PRAGATI platform in a study by the University of Oxford. Prime Minister Modi, in a social media post on »

View full article







PM Modi added, “PRAGATI represents a wonderful amalgamation of technology and governance, ensuring silos are removed and projects are completed on time. Over the years, these sessions have brought substantial benefits, which have greatly benefited people. The University of Oxford, in its study “From Gridlock to Growth How Leadership Enables India's PRAGATI Ecosystem to Power Progress” praised the PRAGATI platform, adding that it has reformed the delivery of infrastructure projects in the countries by reducing implementation delays. India's digital governance platform Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation (PRAGATI) was launched in 2015 by Prime Minister Modi and became an acronym for Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation of Projects. It has transformed the way India manages its large-scale infrastructure projects and social sector programs. The Oxford University report adds: “The platform symbolizes India's commitment to overcoming bureaucratic inertia and fostering an Indian team mindset and culture of accountability and efficiency. » PRAGATI has brought together various stakeholders from central and state governments on a single platform and this collaborative approach has been instrumental in tackling some of the most complex challenges in infrastructure development, from land acquisition to inter-ministerial coordination . The initiatives leveraged real-time data, drone feeds and video conferencing to not only accelerate project timelines, but also ensure that development benefits reach even the most remote corners of the country. According to studies by the Reserve Bank of India and the National Institute of Finance and Public Policy, for every rupee spent on infrastructure, India sees its GDP gain by 2.5 to 3.5 rupees. This multiplier effect highlights the critical role that well-executed infrastructure projects play in economic growth. The report states: “The lessons of PRAGATI are particularly relevant as nations around the world grapple with the middle-income trap. The platform demonstrates that innovation in governance, combined with strategic investments in infrastructure, can create the conditions necessary for sustainable economic growth and social progress. He adds: “By embracing digital tools and fostering collaboration across all levels of government, India has charted a path that other emerging economies can emulate.” (ANI) This report is automatically generated from the ANI news service. ThePrint assumes no responsibility for its content.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://theprint.in/economy/pm-narendra-modi-expresses-happiness-over-recognition-of-pragati-by-oxford-university/2384245/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos