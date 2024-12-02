Imran Khan trusts Bushra Bibi, not compromised leaders: aides





PTI founder Imran Khan (center) and his wife Bushra Bibi (left) arrive to appear before the Lahore High Court on May 15, 2023. AFPBushra Bibi was acting on Khan's instructions, solely in his interest: his assistants. Khan told Bibi she was to be his direct messenger, Yousafzai said. “Bibi deeply religious, distorted by media propaganda.

LONDON: Two close aides of Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi said the jailed former prime minister did not trust senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) leaders for diluting and manipulating his instructions and for this reason, he decided to send his wife to convey the true message to the masses, in letter and in spirit.

Bushra Bibi's spokesperson and aide Mashal Yousafzai and the former first lady's sister Maryam Riaz Wattoo spoke to the Guardian about Bushra Bibi's role, the controversy surrounding her participation in the final appeal” and its outcome. Both said Bushra Bibi was acting on Khan's instructions and was only acting in his interest.

Khan has been very frustrated in prison because he feels his instructions are not reaching the grassroots and are instead being blocked or manipulated by senior party leaders, Yousafzai said.

Mashal Azam Yousafzai, spokesperson for Bushra Bibi, wife of PTI founder Imran Khan. APPLICATION/File

Yousafzai, who was sacked from her post in the KP government by Ali Amin Gandapur three days ago following an interview, told the newspaper: So Khan told Bibi that she should be his messenger direct. She has no political experience, which is why he gave her precise instructions, from A to Z, on everything that must be done with the activists and the party leadership, to demand her release from prison. Everything is very clear.

Yousafzai said it was Khan who asked Bibi to make his supporters understand that the latest protest last week was a life-or-die situation, and that people should reach Islamabad and demand his release, by will. or by crook. Bibi has no political ambitions of his own, he is a very calm spiritual person, Yousafzai added. She simply serves as a bridge between Khan and the people.

» Maryam Riaz Wattoo, sister of Bushra Bibis, based in Dubai, told the newspaper. The actions of Khan's close associates are suspect and it appears they are having it both ways for their own benefit. They put a lot of pressure on Bibi not to take the protest to the heart of Islamabad, but she continued as Khan had suggested. She won't give up until Khan is released.

It was Maryam Wattoo who first introduced Khan and Bibi in 2015. Bushra Bibi married Khan in 2018 after divorcing her husband.

Wattoo said Bibi was deeply religious and had been completely misrepresented by media propaganda.

The newspaper wrote about Bushra Bibi's powerful role and her personality. It indicates that Bushra Bibi, Khan's third wife, was always considered an apolitical and somewhat mysterious spiritual figure. Her marriage to Khan had sparked wild rumors for years, but she remained largely out of the public eye, even though she found herself imprisoned alongside her husband in January.

Several senior PTI leaders believe that Bushra Bibi has so far only acted on Khan's instructions and that an element within the party dislikes her and is campaigning against her.

This is because Khan reportedly fears that his own senior party leaders are compromised and working against him while he is helpless behind bars.

The former prime minister has been in prison for more than 500 days and faces more than 100 charges that he says are trumped up by his political opponents.

Bushra Bibi impressed Khan so much that he publicly called her my Murshad (spiritual guide).

The Guardian wrote that some PTI figures privately expressed concern over Bibi's sudden prominence, but Khan himself was reportedly pleased. Speaking to his lawyer Faisal Fareed from prison as he was informed that Bibi was walking with crowds from Peshawar city, Khan reportedly broke into a smile. She is an intelligent woman, Imran Khan said.

