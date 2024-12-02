Here's Who's on Trump's Potential Pardon List





Top line

President-elect Donald Trump responded to President Joe Biden's pardon of his son Hunter Biden by again raising the possibility that he could pardon the January 6 rioters among a series of controversial figures that Trump has suggested he could pardon after taking office.

Hunter Biden attends an event celebrating the 2024 US Olympic and Paralympic teams in the South… [+] White House Lawn in Washington DC, USA, September 30, 2024. (Photo by Celal Gunes/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Anadolu via Getty Images Key Facts

January 6 riots: Trump asked in a Truth Social article if Joe's pardon of Hunter included the J-6 hostages, who have now been imprisoned for years? after Biden announced Sunday, in a surprise move, that he had pardoned his son Hunter Biden for his felony conviction for lying on a federal firearm form and his guilty plea to felony tax violations.

Trump has repeatedly said he would pardon those convicted in connection with the Jan. 6 Capitol riots, although it is unclear who among the more than 1,500 people charged would receive a pardon; he told reporters in July that if they were innocent, I would pardon them, while his campaign spokeswoman, Karoline Leavitt, told the Washington Post in June that Trump would decide on a case-by-case basis who to pardon.

Ross Ulbricht: Ulbricht supporters sentenced in 2015 to life in prison for creating and operating the dark web marketplace Silk Road tweeted days after Trump won the election. First, I will commute Ross Ulbricht's sentence (commutation is different from a pardon because it does not absolve an individual of their guilt, but rather reduces their sentence).

Peter Navarro: Trump left open the possibility of pardoning his former trade adviser who served a four-month prison sentence earlier this year for contempt of Congress for defying a congressional subpoena in the US investigation. January 6 committee on journalists after the vote. On Election Day in Florida, he is a good man, he was treated very unfairly, calling Navarro a great patriot when asked if he would forgive him.

Navarro told the Wall Street Journal in May that he would reject any offer of pardon from Trump because he wants to continue to appeal his conviction, writing in a letter sent from prison, I will give the Supreme Court no excuses to dodge what is otherwise a milestone. constitutional matter.

Julian Assange: Trump said in a May interview with podcaster Tim Pool that he would seriously consider pardoning the WikiLeaks founder, who reached a deal with the US government in June to plead guilty to publishing military secrets , thus guaranteeing his freedom after 12 years in power. United Kingdom, part of this sum was spent in prison to fight extradition to the United States.

News

Biden announced the surprise decision on Sunday, marking a reversal from his previous statements ruling out a pardon for his son. The full and unconditional pardon prevents Hunter Biden from being prosecuted for any alleged offenses since early 2014, in addition to expunging his criminal record for both crimes. Biden argued that his son was selectively and unfairly prosecuted by the Justice Department for political purposes and singled out only because he was my son, the president said in a statement.

Surprising fact

Trump had previously suggested he was open to pardoning the president's son. He recently told conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt: “I wouldn't take that out of the books.” . . despite what they did to me, when Hewitt asked him if he was willing to pardon the younger Biden, suggesting that he was taking a moral high ground in relation to the Justice Department, which he said had been unjustly prosecuted.

Tangent

Already, some Jan. 6 defendants and their lawyers have referenced Trump's pardon promises in court, although most judges have rejected that argument. A Washington DC judge has denied a request from Christopher Carnell, who was convicted earlier this year of felonies and misdemeanors stemming from his participation in the attacks, to delay a hearing in his case, citing Trump's multiple promises of pardons . Washington federal judge Rudolph Contreras agreed to delay the trial of another Jan. 6 defendant, William Pope, until after the inauguration, after Pope argued that Trump could pardon him and the other rioters charged.

Who else could Trump pardon?

Journalists, social media users and Polymarket punters speculated on a long list of characters, while other criminal defendants made new demands of Trump after his election. Reporters and prosecutors have suggested that Trump could order the Justice Department to dismiss federal corruption charges against New York Mayor Eric Adams or pardon him if he is convicted. Trump said he anticipated Adams would be indicted because of Adam's harsh rhetoric regarding New York's migrant crisis, building on his baseless claims that the Justice Department was working at the behest of the Biden administration. I know what it means to be persecuted by the DOJ for speaking out against open borders, Trump said at a charity dinner in New York earlier this year, sympathizing with Adams. In another case related to Trump's criminal charges of election interference in Georgia, Trump said rapper Young Thug was treated very unfairly during an interview with podcaster Adin Ross in August. The rapper recently agreed to plead guilty to drug and gun charges in the racketeering case brought by Fulton County Prosecutor Fani Willis' office, which also charged Trump under the law State RICO. Washington Post columnist Phillip Bump also predicted that Trump would almost certainly quickly pardon Todd and Julie Chrisley, the Atlanta reality TV stars who are serving prison time for federal tax evasion and bank fraud. Their daughter, Savannah Chrisley, spoke at the Republican National Convention and derided rogue prosecutors. . . the corruption of Democrats and that of the Biden family in what was widely seen as a direct call for Trump to pardon his parents if elected.

Will Trump have to pardon himself?

Federal judges threw out classified Justice Department documents and election interference cases against Trump last month at the request of the DOJ, which has a longstanding precedent of refusing to prosecute sitting presidents. The Justice Department could still file charges against Trump after he leaves office, leaving open the possibility that Trump could pardon himself from possible future indictments before leaving office. The Constitution prohibits Trump from pardoning state-level cases, which precludes his ability to pardon himself in his criminal fraud case in New York and his election interference case in Fulton County, Georgia.

Can Trump pardon himself?

The legality of the scenario is unclear since Trump is the first person elected president to have been convicted of a crime, but Trump previously rejected the idea, telling NBC News last year before his conviction on money charges secret in Manhattan, that it was very unlikely that he would be pardoned. himself, because he has done nothing wrong. Legal scholars are divided on whether the Constitution would allow him to do so. Jonathan Turley, a law professor at George Washington University, noted in a 2018 USA Today column that there is no provision in Article II, Section 2, of the Constitution that sets forth the terms of presidential pardons, which specifies who may or may not be subject to them. of a pardon, leaving open the possibility of the president pardoning himself, although Turley writes that this would be a disastrous idea. Others, including law professors Laurence Tribe, Richard Painter and Norman Eisen, have written for the Washington Post that because the Constitution prevents the president from using his pardon power to prevent his own impeachment and removal from office, those who are removed by indictment are subject to criminal prosecution. prosecution, it would make no sense if the president could pardon himself.

Large number

143. This is the number of people pardoned by Trump during his first term in the White House. He also issued 94 commutations. According to Pew Research, only two other presidents, George W. Bush and George HW Bush, have granted fewer acts of clemency. Trump's pardons were particularly controversial because many people had personal ties to the president, including former members of his 2016 campaign team, Steve Bannon, Paul Manafort, Roger Stone, George Papadopoulos and former adviser to National Security Michael Flynn.

Key context

Presidents have broad authority to grant pardons in pending and completed federal criminal cases, but not civil ones, under Article II, Section 2 of the Constitution, which states that the president shall have the authority to grant pardons. reprieves and pardons for offenses against the United States, except in cases of indictment. Pardons do not expunge convictions from a person's record, but rather eliminate some, but not all, penalties associated with a conviction. People convicted of federal crimes and pardoned by the president would still be barred from voting in federal elections in some states, for example, according to the Brookings Institution. People grace the conditions of grace prevent it.

