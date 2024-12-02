Imran Khan faces arrest in seven new cases linked to PTI protests





Former Prime Minister Imran Khan. AFP/File

RAWALPINDI: Jailed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan has been arrested in fresh cases linked to the party's recent protests in the federal capital and

The former prime minister was produced before a judge at the anti-terrorism court at Adiala jail, after serving six days of remand in a separate case relating to the September 28 PTI protest in the garrison town.

The prosecution team did not request an extension of the pre-trial detention. The case filed at New Town police station alleges that Khan gave a call for protest, which led to violent incidents in Rawalpindi.

During the hearing, the Pindi police arrested the former prime minister in connection with new cases related to the most recent protests organized by the PTI on October 5 and November 24, in addition to a separate case related to the Rawalpindi demonstration.

However, the prosecution also did not seek physical custody of the top suspect in the new cases.

At that time, ATC judge Amjad Ali Shah, who was hearing the case, sent Khan to judicial custody in all cases, including new cases.

The fresh cases were registered against Khan at various police stations for calling for protests which resulted in violent incidents.

It is noteworthy that at least three Rangers personnel and two Copes were killed during violent clashes with PTI protesters during the last protest in November. The PTI claims that at least 20 of its members were also killed.

The PTI protest ended abruptly when authorities launched a night-time crackdown on party workers and leaders at D-Chowk in Islamabad.

Law enforcement agencies also arrested more than 1,000 PTI workers, including more than three dozen Afghan nationals, and recovered tear gas and other munitions.

Arrest warrants issued against PTI leaders

An anti-terrorism court in Islamabad has issued arrest warrants for the PTI founder, her wife and 94 others in a case relating to riots and clashes between supporters of the former ruling party and security forces. order near D-Chowk in Islamabad last week.

Among those named in the warrants were PTI lawyer Shoaib Shaheen, Ali Bukhari and Amir Mughal. ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra issued the arrest warrants at the request of the police.

At least four security personnel, including three Rangers jawans, and 12 supporters, according to PTI, of the former ruling party lost their lives in the clashes.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/1257332-imran-khan-faces-arrest-in-seven-fresh-cases-linked-to-pti-protests The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos