“Terrorism in Syria will affect its neighbors”





TEHRAN Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in Ankara early Monday after a short visit to Syria. The Arab country is currently grappling with a new wave of terrorism in its northwestern province of Aleppo, after about five years of relative calm. In the Turkish capital, Iran's top diplomat said he had held frank discussions with his counterpart Hakan Fidan. The consequences of such an unstable situation will certainly affect everyone, especially Syria's neighbors, Araghchi said at a joint press conference after the meeting. He added that the aim of the new terrorist insurgency in Syria is to divert global attention from the crimes committed by Israel in Palestine and Lebanon. Takfiri terrorist groups active in Syria are in close contact and coordination with the United States and the Zionist regime. The Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) terrorist group, based mainly in Idlib and parts of Latakia, launched blitzkrieg attacks on Aleppo on Wednesday, just as a ceasefire between the Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah and Israel was entering into force after 14 months of cross-border war. fire. Evidence and reports show that Turkey supported the HTS and its allied factions at least to some extent, an allegation that the Turkish foreign minister did not address during Monday's press conference. He said, however, that Ankara has always supported and will continue to support Syria's territorial integrity and national sovereignty. Türkiye and Syria: attempt at reconciliation after years of bad blood Turkey has always been a key player in developments in Syria. But its approach to the Arab country has changed over the years, said Turkish business expert Azar Mahdavan. Initially favorable to Bashar al-Assad, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan evolved in 2011 towards an anti-Damascus policy aligned with that of the West. The AKP government has supported some rebel groups aiming for regime change, the expert told Tehran Times. However, the escalation of the Syrian conflict, coupled with the influx of Syrian migrants and the Turkish government's mishandling of the situation, led to a change in Turkey's approach towards the Syrian government. Turkish officials acknowledged that cooperation with Western countries and escalating tensions in Syria had only harmed Turkey. Turkey began making significant efforts to repair ties with Syria in late 2022. Although there had been some earlier, less formal overtures, the new push for reconciliation accelerated toward the end of this year. year. This shift in Turkish rhetoric, from Erdogan and other officials, has occurred despite the continued presence of Turkish troops in Syria and continued support for groups that Damascus designates as terrorists. The fingerprints of Turkish support are everywhere in Syria's latest surge in violence, but the reasons behind it are believed to be different from those that fueled Ankara's involvement in Syria more than a decade ago. This time, Turkey does not seem to want to overthrow the Assad government. Rather, it aims to pressure Syrian authorities to accept normalization while maintaining their military presence in Syria, Mahdavan noted. The Iranian Foreign Minister's timely visits to Syria and Turkey have revived hopes for a diplomatic resolution to the Ankara-Damascus conflict. With the support of Iran and Russia to strengthen the Syrian army's fight against terrorism, the four countries of Iran, Russia, Syria and Turkey are expected to meet again for a new round negotiations within the framework of the Astana Platform, aimed at restoring peace and stability in Syria. Countries in the region have common concerns about the resurgence of terrorism and the spread of insecurity in Syria, Araghchi announced on Monday before emphasizing the safeguarding of the achievements of the Astana peace talks. Tehran and Ankara agreed that the next meeting of the process at the foreign ministerial level would take place soon.

