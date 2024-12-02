Leaked audio clip reveals Imran Khan ordered protest at Sangjiani, not D-Chowk





Growing divisions within the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, founded by Imran Khan, have been exposed after its “do or die” protest in Islamabad failed, following the re-emergence of a leaked audio clip, according to Geo News. An audio clip was leaked days after the PTI unexpectedly delayed its march following the government crackdown on protesters trying to reach D-Chowk, triggering widespread condemnation within the party. Objections were raised within the party as to why the supporters were ordered to go to D-Chowk instead of holding the protest at Sangjani as ordered by Imran Khan. In the audio, Ali Muhammad revealed that Imran Khan had ordered the leaders to establish a protest camp in the Sangjani area of ​​Islamabad, and not at D-Chowk in the red zone. This audio was confirmed by Muhammad as his during a conversation with Geo News. In the audio, he said, “The PTI founder had not asked to come to D-Chowk, but to Islamabad. Khan Sahib had said that the final location of the sit-in would be confirmed after the party members reached Islamabad, adding that Khan had also requested the presence of lawyer Gohar Faisal. He also asked why the call was passed by Khan's sister Aleema Khan instead of party president Gohar Ali Khan He asked, “The PTI founder had said that there was no place for hereditary politics in our party, so. why Aleema Khan Did she organize the protest herself?” He further said that according to Khan, the call was to be made by the party leadership. In the audio clip, Ali Muhammad said that the PTI's aim was to follow Imran Khan's instructions and initiate talks through the protests He went on to explain that Imran Khan was not aware of the involvement of his wife, Bushra Bibi, in the protest and that. lawyer Gohar Ali Khan had informed him of his presence. Khan said, “The PTI president and general secretary should have announced that the session was taking place. would be held in Sangjani”, adding that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur also agreed with this. He said that no one has the right to overturn the PTI founder's decision, reported Geo News. Ali Muhammad pointed out that the PTI should have followed Imran Khan's instructions: “We should have followed our leader's orders and stopped at Sangjani. No one, including Bushra Bibi, has the right to overturn the decision of the founder president.” He also added that they should have acted accordingly when the message was conveyed by lawyer Saif.

