President Biden's pardon of his son Hunter, a political gift for Trump in the future





Legal and political analysts are calling President Biden's stunning “full and unconditional pardon” of his son Hunter an anticipated holiday gift for President-elect Donald Trump.

“He basically supports Trump's long-held view that the Justice Department is politicized and does not act impartially,” Ryan Williams, a longtime Republican strategist and communicator, said of the decision. Biden.

In exonerating his son ahead of two sentencings on separate gun and tax convictions later this month, the president argued that the Justice Department's handling of the cases against Hunter Biden was politicized.

DID TRUMP FORESEE BIDEN’S FORGIVENESS TO HIS SON HUNTER?

President Biden, left, accompanied by his son Hunter Biden, leaves a bookstore as they walk through downtown Nantucket, Mass., Friday, Nov. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Biden said in a statement Sunday evening that his son, who is a recovering drug addict, had been “treated differently” because of who his father was.

“No reasonable person looking at the facts of the Hunters cases can come to any conclusion other than this: Hunter was chosen solely because he is my son and that is wrong,” the president said in the statement. “There has been an effort to break Hunter who has been sober for five and a half years, even in the face of relentless attacks and selective prosecution. In trying to break Hunter, they tried to break me and there is no reason to believe that it will stop here.

TRUMP STATEMENT ON BIDEN’S DECISION TO FORGIVE HIS SON

Biden, in his statement, seemed to highlight the way the matter was handled by David Weiss. He is the Trump-appointed U.S. attorney from Delaware who initially investigated Hunter Biden and was later named special counsel during the Biden administration by Attorney General Merrick Garland.

While an impeachment inquiry led by House Republicans into the business dealings of the president and his son failed, Trump, during the presidential campaign, hinted that he would continue to investigate the younger Biden during his second term in the White House.

However, Trump will not be able to rescind the pardon when he takes office. Additionally, the sweeping nature of the pardon means that the next Trump Justice Department will not be able to reopen the criminal investigation against Hunter Biden.

However, Trump gains something arguably more valuable: political cover.

President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with the House GOP conference on November 13, 2024, in Washington, DC (Allison Robbert/Pool via AP, File)

Trump was heavily criticized during his first term for using pardons to protect his political aides and allies — including longtime fixer Roger Stone and 2016 campaign chairman Paul Manafort — and those close to him, including the father-in-law of his daughter, whom the president-elect appointed as his Ambassador for a second term in France.

Biden's pardon of his son now gives Trump a powerful rebuttal.

“Biden has endorsed the idea that the Justice Department is acting politically, and he has rejected long-standing precedent on clemency,” Williams told Fox News. “He's blowing up an institution and procedures, which is what Democrats have long criticized Trump for. They have no moral authority to say that Trump is undermining institutions and changing procedures that have been in place for a long time. That's what Joe Biden just done with this grace.

The president-elect will be under pressure as he takes office next month to pardon many of those convicted of crimes in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters in an effort to overthrow the Congressional certification of Biden's 2020 election victory. Many of those convicted remain in prison.

HUNTER BIDEN SAYS HIS MISTAKES WERE EXPLOITED BY REPUBLICANS

Fox News legal editor Kerri Kupec Urbahn said that “Joe Biden has lowered the bar here so much by offering this pardon to Hunter Biden, that I think Donald Trump will be able to pardon a lot of people, including on January 6. [defendants]”.

Trump, in a statement following Biden's decision, raised hopes that he would grant clemency to some of those convicted on January 6.

“Does Joe's pardon of Hunter include the J-6 hostages, who have now been imprisoned for years?” Trump wrote in a social media post Sunday evening. “Such abuse and such a miscarriage of justice!”

Kash Patel, President-elect Donald Trump's pick to become director of the FBI, speaks at a Trump campaign rally October 13, 2024 in Prescott Valley, Arizona. (Photo by Rebecca Noble/Getty Images)

Biden's pardon came 24 hours after Trump announced he would nominate loyalist Kash Patel as FBI director. Patel, a controversial choice, has long amplified Trump's unproven claims that the 2020 election was stolen and has long promised to clean house at the FBI.

Biden's move could help Trump as he works to promote the nomination of Patel and Pam Bondi – a former Florida attorney general and another Trump loyalist who the president-elect named as his second choice for prosecutor general – by the Senate.

Republican Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas, one of Trump's top allies in the Senate, said in a social media post that “Democrats can spare us lessons on the rule of law when, for example, President Trump appoints Pam Bondi and Kash Patel to clean house.” this corruption.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hunter Biden's pardon could convince some Republican senators who likely have reservations about Patel and Bondi's choices to now support Trump.

“I think it's more likely that some of these more traditional Republican senators will be angry enough to help Trump confirm some of his more controversial nominees,” a Republican who works on Capitol Hill told Fox News. as he noted: “this is the most complete pardon since Richard Nixon” half a century ago.

Paul Steinhauser is a political journalist based in New Hampshire.

