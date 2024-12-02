ATC issues non-bailable arrest warrants for Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi and 94 others





An Islamabad Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday issued non-bailable arrest warrants against former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, his wife Bushra Bibi and 94 others in a related case. at the PTI protest in Islamabad last week.

The list also includes Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, Opposition Leader Omar Ayub, Sher Afzal Marwat, Khalid Khurshid, Faisal Javed, MPs Abdul Latif, Fateh Malik, Ali Nasir and provincial minister Riaz Khan.

The protest, which the PTI called a “last call”, took place on November 26 at Islamabad's D-Chowk, two days after PTI supporters began a large-scale march towards the capital, demanding the release by Imran Khan.

However, it was dispersed after a law enforcement operation (LEA). The PTI claimed that at least 12 people were killed in the crackdown and hundreds of protesters were arrested.

In the protest-related case, police submitted to the court a list of 96 suspects, including former president Arif Alvi, former party president Asad Qaiser, PTI president Barrister Gohar and several others PTI leaders.

The ATC judge accepted the police request and issued non-bailable arrest warrants for all 96 suspects involved in the protest-related case.

Besides, police obtained arrest warrants against prominent PTI figures including Ali Zaman, Pir Mansoor, Mian Khaliq-ur-Rehman, Sohail Afridi and Shehram Khan Tarakai.

Former military officers, such as Brigadier (retd) Mushtaq Allah, Major (retd) Rashid Tipu, and others, including Zulfi Bukhari, Salman Akram Raja, Murad Saeed, Rauf Hassan, Khadijah Shah, Zartaj Gul and Alia Hamza are also among them. the accused.

A written petition was submitted by the police, seeking the issuance of arrest warrants, with Bushra Bibi's name appearing at the top of the list and PTI founder Imran Khan at the bottom.

