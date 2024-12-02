Washington DC and President-elect Donald Trump react to President Biden's shocked decision to pardon his son Hunter





WASHINGTON — The backlash began to emerge shortly after it was announced Sunday evening that President Joe Biden had pardoned his son, Hunter Biden, for his tax evasion and federal gun charges.

In a turnaround for the president, the pardon came about two weeks before his son was sentenced in both cases: December 12 for the firearms charges in Delaware and December 16 for the tax charges in California.

Hunter Biden first released a statement immediately after the pardon was granted, saying in part: “I will never take the clemency granted to me today for granted and will dedicate the life I have rebuilt to help those who are still sick and suffering. »

Shortly after, her sister, Ashley Biden, posted on her Instagram Stories: “Thank you, Dad! What they tried to do to my brother is cruel + politically motivated. Period. Proud sister + daughter!”

However, the response from Washington, DC was less receptive.

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, Republican of Kentucky, said President Biden “lied from start to finish” about the circumstances surrounding his son's case.

In a statement released Sunday, he said: “Joe Biden lied from start to finish about his family's corrupt influence peddling activities. Not only did he falsely claim that he never met his son's foreign business associates and that his son had done nothing wrong, but he also lied when he said he would not pardon Hunter Biden. »

ABC News Chief Legal Analyst Dan Abrams on Hunter Biden Pardon

“The charges against Hunter were just the tip of the iceberg in the blatant corruption that President Biden and the Biden crime family have lied to the American people about,” he added. “It is unfortunate that, rather than revealing their decades of wrongdoing, President Biden and his family continue to do everything they can to avoid accountability.”

And Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan posted on X: “Democrats said it had nothing to do with our impeachment inquiry. If that's the case, why did Joe Biden just grant Hunter Biden a pardon for the very things we were investigating?

President-elect Donald Trump addressed the issue of clemency by referring to those arrested for storming the Capitol on January 6, 2021 – whom he referred to as the “J-6 hostages.”

“Does Joe's pardon of Hunter include the J-6 hostages, who have now been imprisoned for years? Such abuse and miscarriage of justice!” he posted on Truth Social.

Steven Cheung, President-elect Donald Trump's spokesperson, also responded indirectly, providing a statement to ABC News that the circumstances show the Justice Department had militarized the justice system – before adding that Trump had l We intend to remedy this problem during this period. his second term in the White House.

“The failed witch hunt against President Trump has proven that the Democratic-controlled Justice Department and other radical prosecutors are guilty of weaponizing the justice system,” the statement said.

“This justice system must be repaired and due process restored for all Americans, which is exactly what President Trump will do when he returns to the White House with an overwhelming mandate from the American people,” the text continues.

House Democratic Rep. Greg Stanton of Arizona said in an article on X that he disagreed with President Biden's decision to pardon Hunter Biden, making him the first Democrat in the House to publicly disagree with the president on the decision.

He wrote: “I respect President Biden, but I think he was wrong on this. »

“This was not a politically motivated prosecution. Hunter committed crimes and was found guilty by a jury of his peers,” Stanton added.

Spokespeople for Special Counsel David Weiss and Attorney General Merrick Garland had no immediate response to Hunter Biden's pardon when contacted by ABC News on Sunday.

This is a developing story. Please check again for updates.

