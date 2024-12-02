Billionaires plan major new city for 2060





Indonesian billionaires are embarking on an ambitious $16 billion project to transform a once-poor area of ​​North Jakarta into a sprawling urban and tourism hub by 2060. Known as PIK 2, the project aims to include a range of attractions such as a theme park, a Formula 1 circuit and a safari park while integrating a port to boost international tourism. Developed through a collaboration between the Agung Sedayu Group, led by Sugianto Kusuma, and the Salim Group, led by Anthoni Salim. The two companies had also previously managed the PIK 1 zone project, another real estate operation. Agung Sedya Group describes the project as an "integrated city with greater potential and a more comprehensive range of benefits and amenities to improve quality of life," on its website.

News week contacted Salim Group via social media for comment and Agung Sedayu Group via email for comment. Both developers are members of a local elite group dubbed the "Nine Dragons," which wields significant influence over Indonesia's business landscape, according to Bloomberg. Located just seven minutes from Jakarta's Soekarno-Hatta International Airport, there are plans to build an eco-park in PIK 2, as well as safaris, golf courses, mangrove tours, international racing circuits and ecotourism. Its developers are also seeking international partnerships, with companies in China and Singapore being contacted to help build the port facilities. North Jakarta, once characterized by poverty, is being reimagined as an enclave of gated communities, golf courses and luxury developments. This transformation represents a broader trend in Indonesia, where significant infrastructure investments are reshaping key regions. PIK 2 has already attracted interest for its potential to host major events such as Formula 1 races, a strategic move aimed at capturing global attention.

The project is part of Indonesia's ongoing plans to move its capital from Jakarta to East Kalimantan, in a bid to reduce overpopulation and address declining infrastructure in the existing capital. Announced by then-President Joko Widodo in 2019, the new capital, Nusantara, is expected to cost $35 billion and be completed by 2045. Nusantara is a city currently under construction in East Kalimantan, on the island of Borneo. This landmark decision is driven by the serious environmental and infrastructural challenges facing Jakarta, including chronic flooding, crippling traffic jams and rapid land subsidence caused by excessive groundwater extraction and rising sea levels. Nearly 40 percent of Jakarta now lies below sea level, making relocation essential to the country's long-term stability and development. The name Nusantara, meaning "archipelago" in Javanese, reflects Indonesia's diverse and expansive geography. Located approximately 1,200 kilometers from Jakarta, Nusantara was chosen for its central location within the country, symbolizing the government's efforts to promote more balanced development across the archipelago.

