Rwanda's asylum program spent €50 million on flights that never took off, data reveals | Home office





A failed Conservative project to send asylum seekers to Rwanda spent €50 million on flights that never took off, new figures reveal. The Home Office also revealed that the program implemented under the administrations of Boris Johnson, Liz Truss and Rishi Sunaks spent €715 million over two years, €15 million more than previously announced. . The revelations came as Home Secretary Yvette Cooper was criticized by MPs on Monday after the number of people crossing the Channel surpassed 20,000 since Keir Starmer's election. Data shows ministers authorized €30m to be paid in 2023-24 to secure flights and train detainee escorts, prepare airfields and provide money to pay police who helped secure the 'aerodrome. Until June 2024, an additional 20 million has been spent on flight-related costs. The Rwandan government received payments of 290 million after Johnson signed a deal with Paul Kagames' regime, according to the document. A further 280 million was spent on other fixed costs such as the development of IT and digital data systems, legal costs and personnel costs. The additional 95 million was spent on detention centers to hold people before they could be sent to Rwanda. Johnson's Rwanda plan was supposed to act as a deterrent to the increase in small boat arrivals. The plan was to deport tens of thousands of new arrivals so they could seek asylum there. During the two years of the partnership, only four volunteers were sent to Rwanda at a cost of €700 million, Cooper told MPs. The result of this massive commitment of time and money was 84,000 [who] crossed the Channel from the day the agreement was signed until the day it was abandoned. This so-called deterrence has not resulted in a single expulsion or the stopping of a single boat crossing the Channel. It comes after Home Office figures showed 122 people made the journey on two boats on Sunday, meaning 20,110 crossings have been recorded since Labor won the general election. Chris Philp, the shadow home secretary, urged ministers to introduce a strict limit on the number of migrants. He said: Behind all the bluster and talk about previous governments, we see [Coopers] record and that of his government. 64% increase in small boat crossings since the same period before the elections, 6,000 additional people in hotels, 11,000 asylum applications pending, all since July 4. Union sources said the weather played a significant role in these figures, citing Interior Ministry analysis which they said showed the period from October 11 to November 10 saw the highest rate on record. of so-called red days over a period of one month when weather conditions are considered to be an obstacle. probable or highly probable crossings. Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch said effective deterrents to illegal immigration, like the Rwanda plan, are among the ideas her party is considering as it sets out a new approach to migration.

