Everyone Donald Trump Said He Could Pardon





President-elect Donald Trump is expected to return to power in January 2025, and he has already indicated several people who could benefit from a presidential pardon.

President Joe Biden's pardon of his son Hunter, despite promises not to do so, has put power back in the spotlight. Reserved exclusively for the executive branch, presidential pardons can be completely unconditional and can pardon the recipient for a certain number of crimes, except in the case of impeachment.

Trump is no stranger to the power of forgiveness. Like most other presidents, he used it consistently throughout his first term, pardoning 144 people before leaving the White House in 2020.

Since announcing he would run for president again, Trump has given several indications about who he would pardon if he were to run again for president.

January 6 rioters The United States Capitol is seen across the National Mall as supporters of President Donald Trump begin to rally in Washington, DC, January 6, 2021. More than 1,000 people were indicted for actions taken in January… The United States Capitol is seen across the National Mall as supporters of President Donald Trump begin to rally in Washington, DC, January 6, 2021. More 1,000 people were charged for the actions taken on January 6. More Getty Images

Trump has made clear that his top priority for pardons is the people who have expressed the most support for him, even when President Joe Biden took office.

More than a thousand people have been charged for actions on January 6, including rioting, threats of violence and breaking into the Capitol buildings, but Trump's team said the new president would approach the rioters ” on a case-by-case basis.” ” base.

Karoline Leavitt, a spokesperson for the Trump transition team and the new White House press secretary, told Newsweek: “President Trump will make clemency decisions on a case-by-case basis for those who have been denied a pardon. due process and unfairly targeted by the justice system. system.”

Peter Navarro Peter Navarro speaks to the press at the Country Mall Plaza before reporting to the Federal Correctional Institution, in Miami, on March 19, 2024. Navarro was convicted of two counts of contempt in September… Peter Navarro speaks to the press at the Country Mall Plaza before reporting to the Federal Correctional Institution, in Miami, on March 19, 2024. Navarro was convicted of two counts of contempt in September for refusing to testify in court. congressional panel that investigated the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. More Getty Images

Trump's former trade adviser, who joined his administration in 2017, served a four-month prison sentence after being convicted of contempt of Congress. Navarro, who defied a congressional subpoena for the Jan. 6 investigation, said he would reject a pardon from Trump in order to take his conviction to the Supreme Court.

However, that didn't stop Trump from indicating he might clear Navarro's name. In November, he told reporters that Navarro was “a good man, he was treated very unfairly”, describing him as a “great patriot” when asked if he would consider pardoning him.

Julian Assange Julian Assange, founder of Wikileaks, is seen in Strasbourg, France, October 1, 2024. Assange pleaded guilty to disseminating military secrets earlier this year. Julian Assange, founder of Wikileaks, is seen in Strasbourg, France, October 1, 2024. Assange pleaded guilty to disseminating military secrets earlier this year. Getty Images

The Wikileaks journalist, who uncovered compromising information about Hillary Clinton in 2016, inadvertently contributed significantly to Trump's first campaign for president. Assange was stuck in the UK for more than a decade while fighting extradition, but he pleaded guilty to charges of publishing military secrets in June.

The new president said in May in an interview with Tim Pool that he would “very seriously consider” pardoning Assange.

Ross Ulbricht

Ulbricht is the creator of the darknet site Silk Road. On February 4, 2015, he was convicted of criminal charges including drug trafficking conspiracy and money laundering, and is currently serving a life sentence.

Speaking at the Libertarian National Convention in May, Trump said: “On day one, I will commute Ross Ulbricht’s sentence. » This is different from a normal pardon; a commutation does not absolve the recipient of all guilt, but simply reduces their sentence.

Hunter Biden Joe Biden, left, and his son Hunter Biden embrace on stage at the end of the first day of the Democratic National Convention, August 19, 2024. Hunter received a pardon from his father. Joe Biden, left, and his son Hunter Biden embrace on stage at the end of the first day of the Democratic National Convention, August 19, 2024. Hunter received a pardon from his father. Getty Images

While Trump criticized Joe Biden's pardon of his son in the final days of his presidency, Trump himself once floated the idea in an interview.

Trump said Hunter, who was convicted of gun and drug charges in June of this year, would not be impossible to pardon. Speaking to radio host Hugh Hewitt in November, Trump said he would not agree to pardon Hunter “on the record, despite the way they treated me.”

Donald Trump himself sits in the courtroom during his secret trial at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York on May 30, 2024. The president-elect suggested he is capable of pardoning himself. Donald Trump sits in the courtroom during his secret trial at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York on May 30, 2024. The president-elect suggested he is capable of pardoning himself. Getty Images

When the criminal proceedings against him came to a head, Trump raised the question of whether or not a president could pardon himself, an issue on which the Constitution remains unclear.

The idea was first floated in 2018, when Trump claimed he had the “absolute power” to pardon himself. In May, Trump was convicted of 34 counts of fraud, with sentencing deferred until after he won the 2024 election.

Trump's legal team is expected to file a motion to dismiss by December 2, and prosecutors will respond by December 9. Trump is expected to take office in January 2025, meaning he could become president again before his sentence arrives.

Who did Donald Trump pardon in 2020?Joseph Arpaio

Trump's first pardon as president was granted to Joe Arpaio, an Arizona sheriff known for his tough stances on immigration in the border state. Arpaio was pardoned for contempt of court, as well as for any “not yet charged” offenses he may have committed in the same case.

Dinesh D'Souza

Longtime Trump defender Dinesh D'Souza was sentenced to five years of probation for campaign finance violations after pleading guilty to making illegal donations to his friend Wendy Long, who was running as a Republican candidate. in the 2012 Senate race in New York.

Michael T. Flynn

Trump's first national security adviser, Michael Flynn, pleaded guilty to making false statements to the FBI during the Mueller investigation. He was pardoned in November 2020, after Joe Biden had already become president-elect.

George Papadopoulos

George Papadopoulos, who was a top adviser to Trump during his first term, was also prosecuted in the Mueller investigation. Like Flynn, he was also granted a pardon after Trump lost the 2020 election.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/donald-trump-pardon-list-hunter-biden-jan-6-rioters-1993917 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos