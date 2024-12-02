[POPULER NASIONAL] PDI-P says Effendi Simbolon was fired because he met Jokowi





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) explained one of the reasons for the dismissal of Effendi Simbolon as a cadre because he had carried out actions that were not in accordance with the party's recommendations. PDI-P Secretary General Hasto Kristiyanto said the reason Effendi was fired was because he was careless during his meeting with the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia. Joko Widodo (Jokowi), before expressing his support for the governor-deputy governor candidate couple Ridwan Kamil-Suswono. At the same time, the PDI-P also responded to the questioning of defense analysts close to the party, Connie Rahakundini Bakrieby Polda Metro Jaya on suspicion of spreading false news. PDI-P DPP Chairman Ronny Talapessy said he would provide legal assistance to Connie in the legal process. Also read: PDI-P proposes that the police come under the Ministry of the Interior, Coordinating Minister Yusril: There has been no discussion yet 1. Hasto PDI-P: Effendi Simbolon will not be fired if he meets Prabowo, not Jokowi PDI-P Secretary General Hasto Kristiyanto joked that Effendi Simbolon would not be fired from his party if he met with other political figures, such as President Prabowo Subianto, and not President Joko Widodo (Jokowi ). “So what Bung Seno means is that if you meet Pak Prabowo, it’s no big deal, something like that,” Hasto said with a laugh during a press conference at the DPP office of PDI-P, Sunday (1/12/2024). Hasto's statement refers to PDI-P spokesperson Aryo Seno Bagaskoro's explanation regarding the dismissal of Effendi Simbolon. Seno said one of the reasons why the PDI-P took a tough stance was Effendi's meeting with President Jokowi, which was considered a political move not in line with the party's recommendations. Also read: Response from Habiburokhman, the PDI-P confirms that it has data on the Chocolate Party The PDI-P officially dismissed its executive, Effendi Simbolon, from the party. This dismissal is the result of Effendi's decision to support the Ridwan Kamil-Suswono pair in the 2024 Jakarta legislative elections. PDI-P DPP Chairman Djarot Syaiful Hidayat said Effendi's actions violated the party's code of ethics and statutes (AD/ART). Also read: PDI-P fired Effendi Simbolon not only because he supported Ridwan Kamil-Suswono 2. Connie Bakrie summoned by Polda Metro Jaya regarding hoax and accusations of criminalization of the PDI-P Chairman of the PDI-P DPP Ronny Talapessy revealed that military observer Connie Rahakundini Bakrie would be questioned by Polda Metro Jaya as a reported case of spreading fake news or hoaxes on Monday (02/12/2024). “Yes, we have received news from Mbak Connie that Mbak Connie will be summoned to Polda Metro Jaya on December 2. “The news is that this is an old case,” Ronny told reporters on Sunday (1/12/2024). Ronny believes that this summons is a form of criminalization linked to his criticism of the holding of simultaneous regional elections in 2024. Because the project to review Connie emerged after previously serving as a resource person and providing her perspective on the current political situation.

