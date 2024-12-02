PTI Leader in Audio Clip Leaks – ThePrint – ANIFeed





Islamabad [Pakistan]December 2 (ANI): A new audio clip featuring Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Muhammad Khan has surfaced, indicating growing divisions within the leadership of the party founded by Imran Khan after its “do or die” manifestation. fiasco in Islamabad, Geo News reported.

The audio clip was leaked days after the PTI suddenly delayed its march following the government's crackdown on protesters trying to reach D-Chowk, drawing widespread condemnation within the party. Questions were raised within the PTI parliamentary leadership as to why the supporters were asked to go to D-Chowk instead of staging a sit-in at Sangjani as ordered by Imran Khan.

In the audio, which Ali Muhammad Khan confirmed was his during an interview with Geo News, the PTI chief said that Imran Khan had ordered the leaders to establish a protest camp in the area from Sangjani in Islamabad, and not at D-Chowk in the red zone. according to Geo News report.

In the leaked audio, Ali Muhammad Khan said, “The PTI founder had not asked to come to D-Chowk, but to Islamabad. Khan Sahib had said that the final location of the sit-in would be confirmed once the party members reached Islamabad. He said Imran Khan gave instructions in the presence of lawyer Gohar Faisal.

Questioning the role of Imran Khan's sister Aleema Khan, the PTI leader asked why she called instead of party president Gohar Ali Khan.

He asked, “PTI founder said there is no place for hereditary politics in our party, so why did Aleema Khan organize the protest herself? He further said that Khan had said that the party leadership would give the call, according to the Geo News report.

In the audio clip, Ali Muhammad Khan said that PTI's aim was to hold talks through the protests against the orders given by Imran Khan. He further said that Imran Khan was not aware of the presence of his wife, Bushra Bibi, at the protest and was informed about it by lawyer Gohar Ali Khan.

Khan said, “PTI president and general secretary should have announced that the sit-in would take place in Sangjani,” adding that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur also agreed with this. He said no one has the right to overturn the decision of the PTI founder, Geo News reported.

Stressing that PTI should have followed Imran Khan's instructions, Ali Muhammad Khan said, “We should have followed our leader's orders and stopped at Sangjani. No one, including Bushra Bibi, has the right to overturn the decision of the founding president.” He said, “When Barrister Saif had conveyed the founding president’s message, we should have acted accordingly. »

PTI protests, demanding the release of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, took a violent turn on Tuesday, leading to the death of four security personnel and two PTI supporters, Dawn reported. The PTI protesters were met with intense tear gas when they reached Islamabad's D-Chowk, following which a clash broke out between the protesters and security forces. (ANI)

