



The last government spent €50 million on Rwanda deportation flights that never took off, new figures reveal. This included the cost of securing flights, escorts to force migrants onto planes and preparing and securing airfields, according to Interior Ministry documents. Politics Live: Another 'catastrophic' year ahead thanks to budget tax rises, Labor supporter says Total spending on asylum program hits £715m before it was abandoned by Labor after the general elections in July. Other costs mentioned include £290 million paid to the Rwandan government, £95 million for detention and reception centers and £280 million for IT, staffing and legal costs. The figures were published as Interior Minister Yvette Cooper made a statement on migration in the House of Commons. She said 84,000 people took trips in small boats from the day the Rwanda deal was signed until the day it was canceled. “This so-called deterrence has not resulted in a single expulsion or the stopping of a single boat crossing the Channel,” she said. “For the British taxpayer, this was a grotesque waste of money.” Initially launched by Boris Johnson in April 2022the Rwandan plan aimed to deport migrants who arrived in the United Kingdom after crossing the English Channel on a small boat to the landlocked East African country. Its goal was to deter further crossings in small boats, but opponents said there was a lack of evidence that it would have that effect. At the time of the general election, and two prime ministers later, the system was not operational after being faced with several legal challenges. Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player





Labor will not set migration targets

Minister denies Labor looks like 'vulgar' Tories after Louise Haigh phone scandal Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer abandoned it almost immediately after taking office, claiming the money would be diverted to a new Border Security Command aimed at eliminating criminal gangs of people smugglers. More than 20,000 people crossed the Channel in small boats since his electoral victory, show the figures published on Sunday. The total for the year now stands at 33,684, with more crossings in Labor's five months in power than in the first six months of 2024, when the Conservatives were in power. However, Labor sources said the 13,574 crossings from January to July were “unprecedented” for this time of year and represented an increase of 19% on the same period in 2023, 5% more than in 2022 and more than double that of 2021. They added that weather played a “significant role” in the high number of cases seen over the summer. In her statement to the House of Commons, Ms Cooper pledged to “restore order” to the migration system, saying a recent A “historic agreement” concluded with Iraq will help reduce the number of illegal migrants arriving in the UK. Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch said an “effective deterrent to illegal immigration” – like the plan for Rwanda – was among the ideas her party was considering as it sets out a “new approach” to migration.

