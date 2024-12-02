Incoming House Majority Reduced by Trump's Planned Appointments





Washington — Republicans celebrated maintaining their slim majority in the House, adding to their flipping of the Senate and White House for a trio in Washington next year. But President-elect Donald Trump's selection of a number of House Republicans to fill his administration's top posts draws from an already shallow bench, temporarily shrinking the Republican majority even further as Trump takes his duties in January.

Only one House race remains to be decided nearly four weeks after Election Day, with 99% of votes counted in California's 13th Congressional District, where Democrat Adam Gray leads Republican Rep. John Duarte. Last week, victories in another California district, as well as in Iowa, brought the balance of power in the House to 220-214.

Meanwhile, Trump has tapped a handful of House Republicans to fill top positions in his administration. In the week following the election, the president-elect made two House picks, with GOP Conference Chairwoman Elise Stefanik of New York as ambassador to the U.N. and Rep. Mike Waltz of Florida, as national security advisor.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, while outlining the Republican Party's agenda following last month's choices, said the president-elect “fully understands and appreciates the math,” noting that he did not expect that the conference will lose more members to the Trump administration.

“Every vote will count, because if someone gets sick or has a car accident or their plane is late, that affects the votes,” Johnson said.

Then came Trump's choice of former Rep. Matt Gaetz for attorney general, creating three vacancies at the start of the new Congress. Gaetz immediately resigned his seat, hours after Trump announced his intention to nominate him.

“I told President Trump, 'enough is enough, you have to relieve me,'” Johnson said on Fox News after Trump chose Gaetz for the role. “I have to maintain this majority.”

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson appears during a press conference at the Capitol on November 19, 2024 in Washington, DC. J Andrew Harnik / Getty Images

Although Gaetz has since withdrawn from any candidacy for the position, facing scrutiny from a House Ethics Committee investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct and illegal drug use, he has said that He had no intention of serving in the 119th Congress, giving Johnson another unwelcome vacancy.

Johnson expressed optimism at the time of Gaetz's selection that with his immediate resignation from the chamber, his seat could be filled by the start of the new Congress, citing Florida's state legislative process. But Gov. Ron DeSantis set the primary for Jan. 28 and the general election for April 1, which he said is the earliest date a special election could be held. Florida's secretary of state said the election would proceed “as expeditiously as the law allows.”

Waltz's seat is also set for Florida's April 1 general election. And the special election for Stefanik's seat could take up to 90 days after his resignation. This dynamic could mean that for months at the start of the president-elect's second term, Republicans could have a majority as small as one or two seats, meaning that if all House members are present, Johnson could have need everyone’s support. Republican. If he gets a three-seat majority, he could afford to lose a Republican by a few votes.

The outcome could harm the Republican Party's ability to implement the mandate Republicans have claimed since Trump's victory in the presidential election. (Although Trump beat Vice President Kamala Harris in the electoral and popular votes, he did not win a majority of American voters.) House Republican leaders have struggled in recent years to maintain unity of the conference on key priorities, with a reliable group of detractors. on his right side. While conservatives, many of whom are Trump loyalists, might be more inclined to stay in line under a Trump administration than under President Biden's term, Johnson could face opposition from moderates in his party.

House Republicans like Reps. Don Bacon of Nebraska, David Valadao of California and Dan Newhouse of Washington have already criticized Trump and could break with the party on some issues, putting some early legislative action in jeopardy. Bacon refused to support the president-elect during the primary, while Valadao and Newhouse are the last two House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump in 2021. After the election, Rep. Mike Lawler of New York told USA Today that he would be ready to do it. denounce Trump while the Republican Party controls Washington to work in the best interests of its constituents.

“When I agree with the president, I say so. If I disagree on something, I will say that too,” Lawler said.

Still, the extremely narrow majority created by Trump's appointments is expected to be short-lived, since all three seats are located in safe Republican districts. Johnson said he was confident Republicans would be able to work with a smaller majority for as long as necessary, while pledging to “be very aggressive” and advance Trump's agenda from day one.

More from CBS News

Kaia Hubbard

Kaia Hubbard is a politics reporter for CBS News Digital, based in Washington, DC.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/house-republican-majority-squeezed-by-trump-nominees/

