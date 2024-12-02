Massad Boulos: Trump chooses daughter Tiffany's father-in-law as senior adviser on Arab and Middle East affairs





CNN-

Donald Trump has chosen billionaire Massad Boulos as his senior adviser for Arab and Middle East affairs. This is the second time in as many days that the president-elect has chosen a member of his family for a key position.

Although Trump did not mention him in his announcement Sunday, Boulos is the stepfather of the president-elect's daughter, Tiffany, and was heavily involved in campaigning for Trump in Muslim American communities in battleground states . On Saturday, Trump nominated real estate developer Charles Kushner to be the next U.S. ambassador to France. Kushner is the father of Jared Kushner, who is married to Trump's daughter Ivanka and was pardoned by Trump in 2020 following a 2005 conviction on federal charges.

The extraordinary selection of his daughter's father-in-laws for two critical positions underscores the extent to which Trump will continue his precedent of relying on trusted family members during his second term.

Trump on Sunday described Boulos as a highly respected leader in the business world with extensive experience on the international stage.

Massad is a negotiator and steadfast supporter of PEACE in the Middle East. He will be a strong defender of the United States and its interests, and I am happy to have him on our team! Trump wrote at Truth Social.

Trump has long turned to members of his family for political roles, raising questions about conflicts of interest and nepotism. From 2017 to 2021, his daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, served as senior advisers to the West Wing offices, providing input on a range of issues. Kushner was a lead negotiator of the Abraham Accords, a pact that normalized relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, and is expected to continue advising Trump on Middle East issues outside the White House. Ivanka Trump says she has no plans to return to Washington in an official capacity.

Donald Trump's sons, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, ran the family real estate business during his first term but became key surrogates on the 2024 campaign trail. The president-elect's daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, for her part, was named co-chair of the Republican National Committee.

Tiffany Trump, a 2020 Georgetown University law graduate, has not publicly weighed in on politics.

And Barron Trump, 18, who started college at New York University this fall, played a key role in his father's decision to appear on high-profile podcasts targeting young male voters who have propelled Trump to victory in November.

These appointments raise questions about influence, power and profit among members of the Trump family in the US government. For example, Jared Kushner's potential involvement this time comes with a new level of complication: Shortly after leaving Washington, he founded an investment fund with major backing from Gulf sovereign funds. In recent years, its investment fund has received $2 billion from Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund.

Meanwhile, congressional Republicans have lashed out at President Joe Biden over allegations that the president's son, Hunter Biden, improperly benefited financially from his father's tenure as vice president. There is evidence that Hunter Biden exploited his famous name while pursuing lucrative overseas deals, which may be untoward but is not illegal. However, there is no evidence that Joe Biden ever profited from his son's business deals or was influenced during his term in office by his son's business dealings, and the congressional Republicans' impeachment inquiry against Biden has failed.

Republican Rep. James Comer, chairman of the House Oversight Committee, unveiled bipartisan legislation earlier this year that would require presidents and vice presidents to disclose their tax returns and any foreign payments made to them or their family during the two years preceding their entry into office. during their mandate and in the two years that follow.

CNN's Kit Maher contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2024/12/01/politics/massad-boulos-michael-tiffany-trump/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos