Prabowo repeatedly mentioned Jokowi's name during the Cabinet meeting at the Palace.





Jakarta, VIVA – President Prabowo Subianto mentioned the name of the seventh President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi), several times during the Cabinet Plenary Session at the Presidential Office in Central Jakarta, Monday, December 2, 2024. At the Cabinet meeting in the presence of Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka and all Red and White Cabinet ministers. There is also: Prabowo pledges not to import rice in 2025, here's why Prabowo said his government would continue the foundations laid by the previous president. Of course, Prabowo emphasized that he is determined to continue improving all policies and systems that need to be improved. "I would like, for example, to express my gratitude to the team of the Coordinating Minister for Food and all our ministers involved in food," Prabowo said. There is also: The 2024 regional elections are safe, Prabovo: he will surely get angry President Prabowo Subianto chairs Cabinet plenary session At the last limited meeting a few days ago, Prabowo was very optimistic that food production is increasing and that food stocks in warehouses are probably the largest in several years, almost 2 million tons, and received an encouraging explanation. There is also: IMP168's participation in COP 16 confirms Riyadh's commitment to protecting ecosystems and land productivity It is very likely and I believe that in 2025 we will no longer import rice. "Actually, we have enough reserves. Although this is very good news, Prabowo said it was the result of hard work by all levels of the red and white cabinets, especially Agriculture Minister Bulog of the National Food Agency, the Minister of Business and others. Our late 2024 measures are also due to President Joko Widodo's previous support. We managed to take the lead this year, it wasn't easy because we faced El Niño and La Nía. "It was a dry season, but we managed to overcome a difficult geopolitical environment," he explained. Furthermore, Prabowo also expressed his gratitude to Interior Minister Tito Karnavian, who helped control inflation. He said it was a mechanism launched under the Jokowi government and was rarely used in many other countries. "Actually, we have to keep this secret, it's our style, maybe it's not taught at the Faculty of Economics. The problem is that our former president (Jokowi), former mayor, understands this. "Understand how to control inflation from the ground up," he said.

