Turkey fails to meet NATO defense budget standards despite record increase

Levent Kenez/Stockholm

In 2025, the Turkish government plans to allocate 913 billion Turkish liras (TL; approximately $26.4 billion) to defense spending and 252 billion TL (approximately $7.3 billion) to the Defense Support Fund. defense industry, which will bring a total budget of 1.166 trillion TL (approximately $7.3 billion). 33.7 billion dollars).

According to the government's medium-term economic plan, Turkey's projected gross domestic product (GDP) for 2025 is expected to reach $1.465 billion. Based on this estimate, the defense and security budget will represent 1.8 percent of GDP, which falls short of the NATO recommended threshold of 2 percent. This deficit suggests that the Turkish armed forces and the Ministry of Defense have not reached the level of spending advised by NATO criteria.

The exact dollar equivalent of Turkey's defense budget for 2025 will depend on how the Turkish lira performs against the US dollar throughout the year. According to government projections, the exchange rate, currently 34.7 TL per dollar, is expected to reach 42 TL by the end of 2025. If this forecast comes true, the value of the budget in dollars will likely be lower than the 33 .7 billion dollars planned. , further highlighting the challenges posed by economic pressures and currency depreciation.

In Budget 2024, $15.7 billion was allocated for defense spending and a further $5.8 billion for the Defense Industry Support Fund, bringing the total to $21.5 billion . This amount increased during the year thanks to additional appropriations.

The Turkish government says the reduced share of defense spending in GDP, currently at 1.8% for 2025, is justified by efficiency gains achieved through domestic production and technological progress. He says NATO's 2% standard ignores the positive impacts of localized manufacturing, which would reduce reliance on imports, strengthen strategic independence and significantly lower defense costs. Furthermore, some argue that the growth in defense exports from $250 million in 2002 to $5.5 billion in 2023 demonstrates the economic benefits of these developments.

In 2001, Turkey's military spending amounted to $7.2 billion, or 3.6 percent of GDP, mainly due to heavy reliance on expensive foreign imports. By 2002, this ratio had increased to 3.8 percent, but the situation began to change in the following years, according to the government, as national production capacities reportedly increased. By 2023, while defense spending would have increased to $17 billion, its share of GDP would have fallen to 1.5%, mainly due to the widespread use of domestically developed military technologies.

The government says projects such as those related to unmanned aerial vehicles, armored vehicles, naval platforms and missile systems are now largely produced locally, with localization rates reportedly rising from 20 percent in 2002 to 75 to 80 percent in 2023. These developments are presented as having reduced dependence on imports, strengthened national security and contributed to economic stability. The Turkish government maintains that these achievements prove that falling defense spending relative to GDP does not necessarily undermine military capacity or strategic autonomy.

The government also says restrictions and sanctions imposed on Turkey's arms purchases by NATO allies have hampered the country's ability to fully meet the alliance's defense spending target.

Speaking at a press conference on July 8, 2023, before leaving for the NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed his displeasure with these restrictions, stating that the embargoes NATO military forces are preventing Turkey from reaching the 2 percent defense spending target set by the alliance.

…while there are discussions about increasing defense spending, on the one hand, we also see restrictions being imposed, on the other. Unfair restrictions and obstacles imposed by some of our allies limit us. Our country, which reached almost 2% of its defense spending in 2019, has currently fallen to around 1.30%, Erdogan told reporters. It is not difficult to guess that the countries Erdogan was referring to at the beginning were Germany and the United States.

Considering that President Erdogan frequently highlights the need for Turkey to be militarily strong due to its location in a conflict-ridden region and has expressed efforts to implement ambitious industrial projects defense, the government's inability to allocate the desired amount to defense can largely be attributed to the country's current economic woes. The Turkish lira has depreciated significantly in recent years, making the situation even worse. These economic difficulties, coupled with inflationary pressures, have made it difficult for the government to meet its defense spending targets, despite its emphasis on strengthening national security through domestic military advancements.

Despite ambitious plans to develop Turkey's national military capabilities, such as the development of a Steel Dome air defense system and fifth-generation aircraft, the government appears to be struggling to secure sufficient funds to these projects. In an effort to bridge the financial gap, the government has proposed a new bill to tax people whose credit card limits exceed 100,000 TL ($2,923), effectively asking them to contribute to the defense budget national. The bill, which aimed to impose an annual levy on the Defense Industry Fund of 750 TL ($22), faced strong public opposition and was postponed until 2025.

The ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) is expected to revise the bill during the parliamentary committee process, possibly including raising the credit limit threshold. In response to this proposal, many credit card holders contacted their banks to lower their card limits below the 100,000 TL mark, a move seen as a clear sign of growing public distrust of the respect of the government. This collective reaction is believed to have influenced the decision to delay the passage of the bill.

There are currently 126.5 million active credit cards in Türkiye, of which 17.5 million have a limit above 100,000 TL. The government estimates that this levy could generate around 13 billion TL ($380 million) in additional revenue.

In a live broadcast on October 16, Finance Minister Mehmet Imek defended the proposal, emphasizing that Turkey needed to strengthen its deterrence capabilities due to its geopolitical challenges. He argued that the additional funding was crucial for defense industry projects, particularly the development of a Steel Dome air defense system and fifth-generation aircraft.

imek clarified that the tax would be strictly used for defense initiatives, saying: “This is not a package intended to reduce the budget deficit. Not a single cent will be paid into the general budget. The defense industry is crucial for us.

However, his track record has raised doubts about the government's financial transparency. In 2011, when he was finance minister, Imek was forced to admit that taxes collected for earthquake-resistant buildings had been redirected to infrastructure projects, including highways and new airports, which had been strongly encouraged by the ruling AKP. This raised concerns about whether funds raised from the new taxes would be used as intended.

Turkey ranked 22nd in the world in defense spending in 2023, moving up one place from the previous year with total spending of $15.8 billion. According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), Turkey's military spending increased by 37% compared to 2022 and by 59% over the period 2014-2023.

The report also highlights that Turkey spent 1.5% of its GDP on military spending in 2023, which represents 0.6% of global military spending.