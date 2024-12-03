



I am an unqualified admirer of President Joe Biden. He has done a remarkably good job for the American people. But I am deeply disappointed by the pardon granted Sunday evening to his son Hunter.

I respect and admire the President's devotion to his son and feel great sympathy for the Shakespearean dilemma he faced before Hunter's conviction. This is a president who has made dedication to duty and restoration of the soul of the nation his signature. So forgiving Hunter can be seen as the understandable act of a loving father, especially if he's worried about a Justice Department that could very soon turn into a tool of vengeance.

But I still think it was a bad decision.

Biden's choice lends credence to President-elect Donald Trump's repeated assertions that the justice system under his predecessor was tainted by favoritism.

Biden's choice lends credence to President-elect Donald Trump's repeated assertions that the judiciary under his predecessor was tainted by favoritism toward his friends and animosity toward his political opponents.

Trump spokesperson Steven Cheung was quick to emphasize the point. The failed witch hunt against President Trump, he said in a statement, proved that the Democratic-controlled Justice Department and other radical prosecutors are guilty of weaponizing the justice system . This justice system must be fixed, and that is exactly what President Trump will do when he returns to the White House with an overwhelming mandate from the American people.

Trump followed suit on Truth Social: Does Joe's Hunter pardon include the J-6 hostages, who have now been imprisoned for years? What an abuse and what a judicial error!

This false equivalence must be seen for what it is: an effort to further Trump's own plan to grant clemency to people who tried to prevent the peaceful transfer of power. Nothing Hunter has been accused of compares to this.

And I also believe there is credence to the president's assertion, echoed by legal analysts like Joyce Vance, that Hunter was chosen because of his family. Indeed, it seemed like there was a point where Hunter Biden would escape harsh sanctions, as others in his situation typically do.

However, that plea deal fell through and Hunter was ultimately convicted of three counts related to the purchase of a revolver in 2018 and for the lie he told on a gun purchase form compulsory by asserting that he was not illegally using drugs or addicted to drugs.

That trial featured, what the AP called, deeply personal testimony from former romantic partners and embarrassing evidence such as text messages and photos of Hunter Biden in drug paraphernalia or partially clothed. However, the president remained by his son's side.

Hours after the verdict in the Delaware case, the president hugged his son at an airport near Wilmington. It was a brave and admirable thing for a father to do.

At the time, Biden made it clear that he was torn between his role as president and as Hunter's father. I'm the president, but I'm also a father, Biden said. But it seemed he resolved that tension by relying on his presidential duties and putting the nation's interests first. Even before the verdict, the president announced that he would not pardon his son Hunter.

When asked by ABC's David Muir if he would rule out a pardon for Hunter, Biden said yes. A week later, he reiterated that I will not forgive him, and Jill Biden also said that her husband would not forgive their son.

Then, in September, Hunter appeared in federal court in Los Angeles to face charges of three tax crimes and six tax misdemeanors. He pleaded guilty.

Hunter was scheduled to be sentenced in Delaware on December 12. He could have faced up to 25 years in prison, but as a first-time offender, he probably wouldn't have gotten anything like that or even been sentenced to prison. Three days later, he was due to return to Los Angeles where he faced a maximum sentence of 17 years in prison.

Meanwhile, the White House continued to insist that the president would not pardon him.

Fox News notes that between July and November, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said six times that Biden would not pardon his son. All the while, as NBC News reports, Biden had discussed pardoning his son with some of his closest aides at least since Hunter Biden's conviction in June. These reports indicate that it was decided at the time that he would publicly state that he would not pardon his son, although it remained on the table.

This is hardly a reassuring note for the president's supporters.

Last night's preemptive pardon covers all offenses that Hunter Biden committed, may have committed or participated in during the period from January 1, 2014 to December 1, 2024. Notably, the pardon does not apply as to federal charges; That doesn't stop Trump's state-level allies from filing suit.

However, this decision seems unprecedented. While other presidents have pardoned relatives and close friends, this is the first time a commander in chief has granted a pardon to his child.

In his statement on the pardon, the president expressed hope that Americans will understand why a father and a president would make this decision. I understand why Joe Biden, who is so committed to his word as Biden, would do what he did.

But understanding it doesn't make it right.

Ultimately, this is a gift to Donald Trump and a blow to the trust Americans continue to have in our political and legal institutions. This risks fueling what I fear is a growing cynicism about politics and doubt that any politician can be trusted.

Democrats still haven't recovered from Trump's election, which makes them seem like hypocrites when they criticize Trump's demand for unwavering loyalty from his subordinates. It turns out that loyalty matters to Biden, too.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.msnbc.com/opinion/msnbc-opinion/hunter-biden-joe-pardon-gift-trump-rcna182443 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos