Who is Kash Patel? 5 things to know about Donald Trump's incendiary choice to lead the FBI





President-elect Donald Trump plans to nominate Kashyap Kash Patel as FBI director, tapping the longtime loyalist to lead the law enforcement agency he has often criticized.

Saturday's announcement signals Trump's intention to oust current FBI Director Christopher Wray. Trump nominated Wray in 2017 for what was supposed to be a 10-year term.

Patel called for sweeping changes within the FBI. He condemned the office's investigation into Russian influence in the 2016 presidential election. He also outlined drastic plans in a September interview on the conservative podcast “Shawn Ryan Show” to reform and reduce the 'agency.

“I would close the Hoover FBI building on day one and reopen it the next day as a museum of the deep state,” he said, taking aim at longtime members of the national security bureaucracy.

Here's what you need to know about the Trump administration's latest pick:

National Harbor, Maryland, United States; Kash Patel, author of Government Gangsters, at the Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC 2023, at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center on March 3, 2023.

Who is Kash Patel?

Patel, 44, is a former national security official who advised the director of national intelligence and the secretary of defense during the first Trump administration.

A former federal prosecutor and federal public defender, he helped House Republicans investigate the 2016 FBI investigation into ties between the Trump campaign and Russia, while working as an aide to the former Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif. The former lawmaker later chaired the House Intelligence Committee.

A 2019 report found that investigators “did not establish that members of the Trump campaign conspired or coordinated” with the Russian government, but they did identify “numerous links” between them.

During Trump's first impeachment trial, Fiona Hill, a former National Security Council official, told House investigators that she was concerned that Patel was secretly serving as a courier between Trump and Ukraine without authorization.

A famous phone call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in 2019, in which Trump threatened to cut off U.S. aid to Ukraine if he did not investigate Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden, led to Trump's first impeachment.

Patel has denied allegations that he served as a messenger.

He also found himself embroiled in the Trump classified documents affair. Patel was subpoenaed to appear before a grand jury after claiming that Trump had declassified all documents relevant to the investigation.

What did Patel say about the FBI and Trump?

Patel has long supported Trump, even joining a small group that accompanied the now president-elect to his criminal trial in New York earlier this year.

The admiration is mutual. Trump hailed Patel's 2023 book “Government Gangsters” as a “road map to ending the rule of the deep state.”

Patel has not publicly provided a plan for what he would do if confirmed as FBI director. But in his interview on the “Shawn Ryan Show,” Patel continued to lay out his strategy to transform the FBI's headquarters in Washington.

“I would take the 7,000 employees who work in this building and send them across America to hunt down criminals,” he said. “Go be cops. You're cops, go be cops.”

We must include all American patriots from top to bottom, Patel told another Trump surrogate, Steve Bannon, in a recent post-election interview. He said he and Trump administration leaders would find the conspirators not only within the government but also in media outlets deemed disloyal to Trump.

Why was Patel criticized?

Patel has pushed numerous conspiracy theories about federal government employees, criticism of Trump, the 2020 presidential election, the COVID-19 vaccine and much more.

The nonpartisan government watchdog group Accountable.US called Patel's nomination “the last choice by Trump's Cabinet to put political loyalty ahead of national security” in a statement released Sunday.

Critics on both sides have also accused him of being unqualified to lead the FBI. Trump's former attorney general, Bill Barr, wrote in his memoir “One Damn Thing After Another” that he remembers saying that Patel's nomination to be deputy director of the FBI would be made “over my dead body.”

“Patel had virtually no experience that would qualify him to serve at the highest level of the world's largest law enforcement agency,” Barr wrote in the 2022 book.

Still, leading Republicans defended Patel's approach and qualifications. House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., shared in an article Sunday morning on X “Kash Patel has extensive national security and intelligence experience. He is a patriot of America approach that will bring much-needed change and transparency to the FBI.”

Criticism of Patel has also targeted some of his business dealings and other work. He sells pro-Trump products and uses his nonprofit, the Kash Foundation, to offer financial support to the families of those accused of storming the Capitol on January 6, 2021, first reported the New York Times.

One of the things that worries me is that Kash Patel is only going to care about protecting Republicans and not about protecting every member of the American public, every one of us who occasionally faces these kinds of threats, senator. Chris Murphy, Democrat of Connecticut, told NBC's “Meet the Press” on Sunday.

Will the Senate confirm Patel?

To take office, the U.S. Senate will first need to confirm Patel.

Obtaining approval from the Upper House is not a guarantee. Although he could be confirmed, several Republican senators have said they are not ready to endorse just anyone.

Former Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., for example, withdrew his nomination to be Trump's attorney general last month because it became clear that there weren't enough Republicans willing to support his candidacy.

But several Republican senators criticized Wray, the current head of the FBI.

In an X-article Sunday morning, Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, called Wray a failure who “showed disdain” for congressional oversight and said it was time to change course .

“Kash Patel must prove to Congress that he will reform (and) restore public trust in the FBI,” Grassley said.

What does this mean for Wray?

The U.S. Senate confirmed Wray, Trump's nominee for FBI director, by a vote of 92-5 in 2017.

Sen. Mike Round, R-S.D., said every president wants people “loyal to themselves,” but he defended Wray during an appearance Sunday on ABC's “This Week,” calling the current director FBI “very good man” who Trump chose.

“I have no complaints with the way he’s doing his job right now,” Round said.

FBI directors typically serve 10 years, meaning Wray has about two years left in his current term.

Trump's decision to appoint Patel indicates that Wray has a decision to make: resign voluntarily or be fired.

April 11, 2024; Washington, DC, United States; FBI Director Christopher Wray testifies before the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies regarding the Federal Bureau of Investigation's budget.

