Chef Bobby Flay looks back on the dishes that made him a star in his new cookbook, 'Chapter One'

NEW YORK Bobby Flay's latest cookbook is really something of a recipe for the way Bobby Flay was created.

The chef, restaurateur and TV personality has compiled 100 of his most important dishes into a stunning, beautifully photographed book that he hopes will inspire home cooks.

It's certainly my most important book to me and I think it will be my most important book to those who consider themselves my readers, Flay says.

Bobby Flay: Chapter One: Iconic recipes and inspirations from a revolutionary American chef, features dishes from his restaurants like Mesa Grill, Bolo, Bar Americain and Gato, and his epic runs on Iron Chef.

Interestingly enough, when I looked through the database of all those thousands of recipes, they immediately jumped out at me, he says.

Three Mesa Grill dishes that remained on its menu from the restaurant's opening in 1991 until its closure 26 years later, including the Shrimp and Roasted Garlic Tamale, made the book. As are Steamed Clams with Tomato-Saffron Broth and Scallion Croutons from Bolo, and a superb Charred Lime Curry Fried Chicken from Iron Chef.

The book is divided into just three sections on seafood, meat and vegetables, with Flay avoiding a chronology of dishes for fear of confusing readers. All have been updated to reflect today's ingredients and techniques.

What I want people to do, even though it's a beautiful book, I want them to use it either by cooking directly from it or by taking inspiration from it, says- he.

So when someone says, I want to cook fish tonight, I have this Bobby Flay cookbook, let me branch out to the fish section that will inspire them.

Most illuminating are the eight essays written by Flay that describe a career that has earned him four Daytime Emmys, several James Beard Awards and the honor of cooking a state dinner for President Barack Obama and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Readers will learn that Flay struggled in school despite being intelligent, had learning disabilities, and that a turning point came when he was a temporary busboy leaving his last shift at Joe Allen's restaurant and the chef asked him if he wanted a job in the kitchen.

“I didn't know I wanted to cook for a living. I was 17 or something. I was like, 'Well, I don't have anything to do today. I don't know where my friends, then very good.' where can I find an apron?

Flay, who will soon be 60, learned that he had to work with his hands to be inspired and that food released something in him. This, he says, is how he shares his love.

I remember waking up one morning, a few months after I started working, lying in bed, staring at the ceiling. And I tell myself that I can't wait to go to work today, he remembers. I've never felt this feeling before.

Flay took the lead, soon working for Jonathan Waxman at Bud's, reborn as a red-haired Irish-American New Yorker with a love of Southwestern and Mexican food. Over the course of his travels, his repertoire expanded into Spanish, Italian and French.

I'm always excited to see someone cooking something interesting. It inspires me, he says. Let's be realistic: we look at what others are doing. I mean, you can't just sit in a room and come up with a whole new kitchen.

Flay also became a Food Network star, hosting shows such as Grillin & Chillin and Boy Meets Grill and competition shows like Bobbys Triple Threat and Beat Bobby Flay, which has a new holiday-themed series this year starring Marcus Samuelsson, Eric Adjepong and Brooke Williamson.

Not all of his dishes have become iconic, like his liberal use of Calabrian chiles. When he opened Bolo, he created what he thought would be his signature dish, a duck and lobster paella. His team wasn't so sure, but he insisted. The New York Times critic would later rave about Bolo, but said of the paella that the lobster “looks like it fell into the dish and wonders how it's going to get out.”

Flay attributes his success to many people, saying food is a collaborative field. Have his lamb shank with grilled orzo, roasted garlic and oven-dried tomatoes. He says chef Tom Valenti was one of the first to serve lamb shanks in the city and Flay's touch was adding orzo, making it a comforting winter dish . A food writer then offered a tip: Toast the orzo in a dry pan to give it a nutty flavor.

I did it and it worked, it was amazing and people loved it, he said. The food world is a wonderful place because it is run by people who are generous with their thoughts and experience.

He enjoys the camaraderie in the kitchen and the challenges and is tired of hearing negative things about the restaurant industry. Look, it gave someone like me a life, forget a career, he said.

You'll see on shows like The bear and stuff like that, it's not so much about customer satisfaction. It's more about the battle and the challenge of getting through the evening, working alongside people and getting something good on the plate.