Banning junk food advertising will prevent around 20,000 cases of childhood obesity

According to the government, a prior ban on junk food advertisements would prevent around 20,000 cases of childhood obesity.

Further details of which food and drink products will be covered by the regulations will be published on Tuesday, with the Government confirming secondary legislation for the ban.

The ban, which was first proposed by Boris Johnson's Conservative government in 2021, will come into force in October next year, after which TV adverts for junk food products will only be allowed after 21 hours.

It will also include a ban on paid online advertisements for these products to reduce children's exposure to foods high in fat, sugar or salt.

The government said the ban is expected to remove 7.2 billion calories a year from British children's diets.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting said the Government was taking action on behalf of families across the country (Leon Neal/PA)

Health Secretary Wes Streeting said: “Obesity robs our children of the best possible start in life, exposes them to lifelong health problems and costs the NHS billions.

This government is taking action now to end junk food ads targeting children on television and online.

This is the first step towards a major shift in the focus of healthcare from disease to prevention, and towards achieving our Government's ambition to give every child a healthy and healthy start in life. happy.

NHS data shows a rising trend in childhood obesity, with almost one in ten children of reception age (9.2%) now living with obesity and one in five by age five years (23.7%) suffering from dental caries due to excessive sugar consumption.

Professor Sir Stephen Powis, national medical director of the NHS, said: “NHS figures show that one in eight children in toddlers and primary schools are obese, and this is clearly a problem not just because we know that this could lead to health problems in young people later. life, but it also piles up problems for a future NHS which is already spending billions to solve this problem.

We have always said the NHS can play its part in helping obese people achieve a healthier weight, but we need to work with the rest of society to prevent people becoming overweight.

We therefore welcome this bill and look forward to working with the government and our partners to help protect the good health of future generations.

Obese children are said to be more likely to live with the condition as adults and are at much higher risk of life-limiting illnesses.

Obesity is the second leading preventable cause of cancer, health experts say, costs Britain's health service more than $11 billion each year and contributes significantly to health problems that prevent people from fully participating in work.

David Fothergill, chair of the Local Government Associations Community Wellbeing Council, said: “We are pleased that the Government is introducing legislation to restrict the advertising of unhealthy foods to children and young people.

Childhood obesity is one of the greatest public health challenges we face. However, any effort to address the causes of obesity must be part of a comprehensive systems approach.

Increased powers given to councils to tackle takeaway bundling and restrict junk food advertising near schools, as well as further investment in council-run schemes, such as those promoting physical activity and healthy weight, can help play a vital role in the fight against childhood obesity.