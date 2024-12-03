Key players in Syria's long civil war, reignited by shock rebel offensive

BEIRUT (AP) Syria's long civil war has regained global attention after insurgents seized most of its largest city and dozens of neighboring towns and villages.

The stunning advance of rebel forces on Aleppo came as several key players in the conflict were distracted or weakenedsparking the most violent clashes since a 2020 ceasefire brought relative calm to the north of the country.

Russian and Syrian forces carried out dozens of airstrikes to try to limit the advance of the insurgents, inflicting heavy losses on them.

Syria's civil war began in 2011 after an uprising against the regime of President Bashar Assad. Five foreign powers have a military presence in the country, including the United States, Russia and Iran. Forces opposed to Assad, along with U.S.-backed fighters, control more than a third of the country. Israel holds the Golan Heights, which it seized during the 1967 war against its Arab neighbors.

Here is an overview of the main players:

Syrian pro-government forces, supported by Russia and Iran

Syrian government troops have long controlled much of the country, thanks to allied forces dispatched by Russia And Iran.

Assad's forces control most major population centers, including the capital Damascus and cities in central, southern and eastern Syria.

The capture of Aleppo by the Syrian government at the end of 2016 was a turning point in the conflict and the loss of the city in recent days constitutes a major setback.

Iran's military advisers and proxy fighters played a crucial role in bolstering Assad's forces throughout the war. But the Iranian-backed Lebanese militant group Hezbollah has been significantly weakened in its recent war with Israel and Iran has been distracted by the conflict. Monday, supported by Iran Iraqi militias deployed in Syria to support the government's counter-offensive.

The Russian military has supported Assad from the Mediterranean coast, where it maintains its only naval base outside the former Soviet Union, and Hemeimeem Air Base in Latakia province, which is home to hundreds of Russian soldiers. But much of his attention and resources have been focused on his war in Ukraine.

Insurgent groups, mainly supported by Turkey

Anti-government forces are led by insurgent Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, which has long served as an arm of al-Qaeda in Syria and has been considered a terrorist group by the UN as well as countries including the United States. .

HTS controls much of northwest Syria and in 2017 established a salvation government to manage the region's daily affairs. In recent years, its leader Abu Mohammed al-Golani has sought to improve the group's image, cutting ties with al-Qaeda, abandoning hard-line officials and pledging to embrace pluralism and tolerance. religious.

Other insurgent groups include Noureddine el-Zinki, which was previously supported by the United States, before joining the HTS-led alliance.

A Turkish-backed coalition of groups known as the Syrian National Army has attacked areas including the northern town of Tel Rifaat controlled by the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces and led by the Kurds.

Chinese fighters from Turkestan Islamic Party and Chechen fighters from the former Soviet Union took part in the fighting in the northwest of the country, according to Syrian opposition activists. Turkey, which controls parts of northern Syria, will not say how many troops it has in the country.

Syrian Democratic Forces, supported by the United States

The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, a U.S.-backed coalition of groups, control large parts of eastern Syria.

The SDF fought the Islamic State groupcapturing the last piece of land held by extremists in eastern Syria. About 900 U.S. troops are stationed in eastern Syria to guard against a resurgence of the extremist group.

SDF forces still control several neighborhoods of Aleppo surrounded by insurgents. Opposition activists said insurgents were willing to let those fighters cross the border into northeast Syria, but it was not immediately clear whether Kurdish-led forces would do so.

Turkey considers the SDF's main Kurdish faction to be linked to the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party, or PKK, which it and its allies view as a terrorist group.

Bassem Mroué, Associated Press