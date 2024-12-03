Politics
Key players in Syria's long civil war, reignited by shock rebel offensive
BEIRUT (AP) Syria's long civil war has regained global attention after insurgents seized most of its largest city and dozens of neighboring towns and villages.
The stunning advance of rebel forces on Aleppo came as several key players in the conflict were distracted or weakenedsparking the most violent clashes since a 2020 ceasefire brought relative calm to the north of the country.
Russian and Syrian forces carried out dozens of airstrikes to try to limit the advance of the insurgents, inflicting heavy losses on them.
Syria's civil war began in 2011 after an uprising against the regime of President Bashar Assad. Five foreign powers have a military presence in the country, including the United States, Russia and Iran. Forces opposed to Assad, along with U.S.-backed fighters, control more than a third of the country. Israel holds the Golan Heights, which it seized during the 1967 war against its Arab neighbors.
Here is an overview of the main players:
Syrian pro-government forces, supported by Russia and Iran
Syrian government troops have long controlled much of the country, thanks to allied forces dispatched by Russia And Iran.
Assad's forces control most major population centers, including the capital Damascus and cities in central, southern and eastern Syria.
The capture of Aleppo by the Syrian government at the end of 2016 was a turning point in the conflict and the loss of the city in recent days constitutes a major setback.
Iran's military advisers and proxy fighters played a crucial role in bolstering Assad's forces throughout the war. But the Iranian-backed Lebanese militant group Hezbollah has been significantly weakened in its recent war with Israel and Iran has been distracted by the conflict. Monday, supported by Iran Iraqi militias deployed in Syria to support the government's counter-offensive.
The Russian military has supported Assad from the Mediterranean coast, where it maintains its only naval base outside the former Soviet Union, and Hemeimeem Air Base in Latakia province, which is home to hundreds of Russian soldiers. But much of his attention and resources have been focused on his war in Ukraine.
Insurgent groups, mainly supported by Turkey
Anti-government forces are led by insurgent Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, which has long served as an arm of al-Qaeda in Syria and has been considered a terrorist group by the UN as well as countries including the United States. .
HTS controls much of northwest Syria and in 2017 established a salvation government to manage the region's daily affairs. In recent years, its leader Abu Mohammed al-Golani has sought to improve the group's image, cutting ties with al-Qaeda, abandoning hard-line officials and pledging to embrace pluralism and tolerance. religious.
Other insurgent groups include Noureddine el-Zinki, which was previously supported by the United States, before joining the HTS-led alliance.
A Turkish-backed coalition of groups known as the Syrian National Army has attacked areas including the northern town of Tel Rifaat controlled by the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces and led by the Kurds.
Chinese fighters from Turkestan Islamic Party and Chechen fighters from the former Soviet Union took part in the fighting in the northwest of the country, according to Syrian opposition activists. Turkey, which controls parts of northern Syria, will not say how many troops it has in the country.
Syrian Democratic Forces, supported by the United States
The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, a U.S.-backed coalition of groups, control large parts of eastern Syria.
The SDF fought the Islamic State groupcapturing the last piece of land held by extremists in eastern Syria. About 900 U.S. troops are stationed in eastern Syria to guard against a resurgence of the extremist group.
SDF forces still control several neighborhoods of Aleppo surrounded by insurgents. Opposition activists said insurgents were willing to let those fighters cross the border into northeast Syria, but it was not immediately clear whether Kurdish-led forces would do so.
Turkey considers the SDF's main Kurdish faction to be linked to the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party, or PKK, which it and its allies view as a terrorist group.
Bassem Mroué, Associated Press
|
Sources
2/ https://halifax.citynews.ca/2024/12/02/key-players-in-syrias-long-running-civil-war-reignited-by-a-shock-rebel-offensive/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Chinese Xi calls for protecting overseas Belt and Road interests
- Biden signs pardon for son Hunter
- Assistant confirms voice recording similar to Jokowi hoax
- Weekly Strength of Planning and Streaming Goals Week 9
- Ava DuVernay Talks Donald Trump's Reelection and a Limited Origin Release
- How BAE keeps the Eurofighter Typhoon UK final assembly line ready for GCAP
- Men's tennis announces 2025 slate
- Study finds that reversals can make health problems worse
- Türkiye – Europe and Central Asia- P181068- Türkiye: Micro and Small Enterprises after the Earthquake…
- State repression in Pakistan threatens continued unrest
- Trump says heavy price will be paid if Gaza hostages not released before inauguration; Biden's pardon shakes Washington: live
- Key players in Syria's long civil war, reignited by shock rebel offensive