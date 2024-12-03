Trump says heavy price will be paid if Gaza hostages not released before inauguration; Biden's pardon shakes Washington: live





Donald Trump has threatened to pay hell if the remaining hostages in Gaza are not freed by Hamas before his inauguration on January 20, 2025.

The president-elect posted on Truth Social: Those responsible will be hit harder than anyone in the long and storied history of the United States of America.

Trump had dinner with Sara Netanyahu, wife of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu this weekend.

In his latest appointment, the president-elect named billionaire Warren Stephens as US ambassador to the United Kingdom.

Meanwhile, Trump suggested he would release the Jan. 6 Capitol rioters by calling President Joe Biden's decision to pardon his son Hunter Biden a miscarriage of justice.

On Sunday, Biden announced he had pardoned his son following his federal gun conviction, saying Hunter had been selectively and unfairly prosecuted by the Justice Department.

Biden had previously insisted he would not pardon his son. The White House defended its decision.

Biden's decision has divided critics. Colorado Democratic Gov. Jared Polis said he was disappointed he put his family before the country, while Watergate prosecutor Jill Wine-Banks said Hunter would never be prosecuted for the crime committed with a gun, but for his last name.

Can Trump forgive himself now that he has won the presidency again?

Gustaf Kilander wonders if Trump can make history with another presidential first…

