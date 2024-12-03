Ava DuVernay Talks Donald Trump's Reelection and a Limited Origin Release





Ava DuVernay criticized Donald Trump's re-election as president of the United States, despite criminal charges against him, saying black people arrested for minor offenses face several years in prison.

She was speaking during a conversation at the Marrakech Film Festival, moderated by Rosalie Varda, daughter of the iconic filmmaker Agnès Varda, friend of the director and producer of Selma, the 13th and A Wrinkle in Time.

The topic of Trump's reelection came up during a discussion of DuVernay's 2016 Netflix-backed documentary 13th, exploring racial injustice in America's penal system and the fact that its prisons are disproportionately filled with 'African Americans.

“The idea of ​​mass incarceration of crime and the way that black and brown people in certain parts of the world are seen as inherently criminal, that's what it's about. It’s more about why do we think some people have a criminal tendency and others don’t,” DuVernay said.

At the time of his re-election in November, Trump was facing two separate federal criminal cases for illegal possession of classified documents and attempting to overturn the 2020 election. Both cases were dismissed “without prejudice” last week, which leaves open the possibility that charges could be brought again after Trump finishes his second term as president.

Trump was also awaiting sentencing for his criminal conviction in New York State, for his payment to Stormy Daniels, but that too was delayed indefinitely.

“My country is run by criminals, but that criminality is seen as completely different from that of a local black kid buying and selling marijuana,” she continued to applause. “The black kid is in prison for years, while the criminals get elected, make millions of dollars and sell electric cars.

“The idea of ​​who's criminal, what, and who decides who's right and who's wrong was something I wanted to address, but I really thought it would stay on the back page of Netflix and no one would see it when it was released. debuted, but then it went to number one in several countries,” she said.

“I think it says a lot about where we are and how we have a lot more in common when it comes to prejudice and hierarchy of people in different societies around the world.”

In a wide-ranging conversation, DuVernay also spoke fondly of her childhood in Compton, South Los Angeles, and the time she had a blister while working as a publicist on the set of Michael Mann's Collateral , when she decided she wanted to become a director. .

“I was watching Michael Mann direct Tom Cruise and Javier Bardem in a scene, and I said to myself: I want to do what he does. I want to be Michael Mann,” she said.

“And on that set, all I remember is Michael Mann trying to explain something, not to an actor, but to someone else. And I said in my head: 'He should say it like that.' They don’t understand what he’s saying if he just said that, they would understand it,” she said.

DuVernay also reflected on her latest film Origin, based on the life of Isabel Wilkerson, played by Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, as she writes the book “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents” exploring caste systems and racial prejudice in the world.

The feature film was presented with great fanfare in Venice in 2023, but failed to ignite the box office in the United States, where it was distributed by Neon, nor to find wide international distribution.

“This film is complicated for me,” said DuVernay, who said she hoped the work would find an audience and resonance down the road.

“There's a filmmaker I know, Ed Zwick, who said that the success of a film is not judged by box office or reviews, but simply by time. And I hope the weather is kind to this film, because the film has struggled to find an audience for a number of reasons. »

DuVernay said the production suffered from “lackluster distribution” and was also difficult to market due to the difficult subject matter in a tense geopolitical era.

The film was released in the United States on December 10, 2023, two months after the Hamas attacks of October 7 which left more than 1,200 dead. Israel's military retaliation in Gaza has since led to the deaths of more than 44,400 people, according to figures released by the Hamas-run territory's health ministry.

“The film was released just at the start of the tragedy in Palestine and the film is about hierarchies, oppressed people, the Holocaust, genocide, racism, Islamophobia. It touches on a lot of topics that were uncomfortable for people,” she said.

“It's one of the many reasons why the film was little seen, never distributed globally… it hurts to make something and put all your love into it, and it doesn't simply fails to reach the public. But I have to believe in time, and I hope this film will be found later.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://deadline.com/2024/12/ava-duvernay-donald-trump-re-election-origin-release-marrakech-1236190812/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos