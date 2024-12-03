Assistant confirms voice recording similar to Jokowi hoax

At the time former President Jokowi and Central Java gubernatorial candidate Ahmad Luthfi prayed together at Baiturrohman Mosque, Prupuk District, Tegal Regency. PHOTO: Luthfi-Yasin Team.

jpnn.comJAKARTA – Assistant to the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi) Syarif Muhammad Fitriansyah, confirmed that the voice recording claiming to sound like Jokowi and circulating on social media was a hoax.

He stressed that the voice in the recording does not belong to Jokowi.

“I assure you that it is not your voice,” Syarif said in his statement received by JPNN.com on Tuesday (11/03).

He also called on the public to be selective and cautious about accepting information whose veracity has not been verified.

“We must be alert to the spread of hoaxes that could mislead and trigger misunderstandings in public opinion,” he continued.

Previously, a voice recording was circulated with a photo in the background of Jokowi's meeting with the couple running for governor and deputy governor of Central Java Number 2, Ahmad Luthfi and Taj Yasin Maimoen.

In the recording, a voice that sounds like Jokowi says that if Ahmad Luthfi wins the 2024 Central Java regional elections, he will be included in President Prabowo Subianto's cabinet.

Meanwhile, the governorship of Central Java will be given to Jokowi's youngest son, Kaesang Pangarep..(mcr8/jpnn)

Come on, watch this video too!

