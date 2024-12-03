Pete Hegseth's report, chosen by Trump's defense, details alcohol abuse





President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth, leaves the Russell Senate Office Building November 21, 2024 in Washington, DC.

Kevin Dietsch | Getty Images

Pete Hegseth, President-elect Donald Trump's already controversial pick to lead the Pentagon, faces a new magazine report detailing his allegations of alcohol abuse, sexual improprieties and mismanagement while leading two groups veterans nonprofit.

The report, published Sunday evening by the New Yorker, citing an undisclosed whistleblower complaint written in 2015, says Hegseth was drunk on several occasions while serving as president of Concerned Veterans for America “at point of having to be executed outside the prison”. organization events.

“At one point, Hegseth had to be stopped, while drunk, from joining the dancers on stage at a Louisiana strip club, where he had brought his crew,” the New Yorker reported , citing the whistleblower's report, which the magazine said had been compiled by several former CVA employees and sent to the group's senior management.

“The report also states that Hegseth, who was married at the time, and other members of his management team sexually pursued female employees of the organization, whom they divided into two groups, 'party girls' and the 'not-party girls'”. » wrote Jane Mayer of the New Yorker.

CNBC has not seen the whistleblower report or a separate letter of complaint detailed by the magazine.

Hegseth was forced to resign as CVA president in 2016, in part because of “concerns about his mismanagement and alcohol abuse on the job,” the magazine said, citing what it called three knowledgeable sources, one of whom contributed to the whistleblower report. .

The article states that another group previously led by Hegseth, Vets for Freedom, under his leadership, “rapidly accumulated enormous debts” and, by the end of 2008, “was unable to pay its creditors.”

The magazine reported that VFF's finances “became so dire that the group's donors hatched a plan to take control away from Hegseth.”

Hegseth's job title was downgraded in VFF's annual tax filings, and his compensation was reduced, until his departure in 2012, according to the New Yorker.

CNBC requested comment from Hegseth's attorney, Timothy Parlatore, who previously declined to comment to NBC News.

The New Yorker cited a statement provided to the magazine by Parlatore, who said it came from a person the lawyer identified as an adviser to Hegseth.

“We will not comment on the wild allegations laundered via the New Yorker by a disgruntled, petty and jealous former associate of Mr. Hegseth,” the statement said. “Come back to us when you make your first attempt at real journalism.”

The Trump transition team did not immediately respond to a CNBC request for comment on the New Yorker article.

Hegseth, a decorated U.S. military veteran who most recently worked as a host on Fox News, was chosen by Trump in November to become the next secretary of the Department of Defense.

His planned appointment was almost immediately criticized, after revelations that police in Monterey, California, had investigated Hegseth for an alleged sexual assault of a woman in October 2017 at a hotel where a Republican women's convention was being held.

Hegseth, who told police he had consensual sex with the woman, was not criminally charged following that investigation.

He told reporters at the Capitol on Nov. 21: “As far as the media goes, I'm going to keep it very simple. The matter was thoroughly investigated and I was completely exonerated, and that’s where I’ll leave it at that. “

At the time of the 2017 incident, Hegseth was in the process of divorcing his second wife. Two months before the alleged assault, his current wife, with whom he was having an extramarital affair at the time, gave birth to a baby of which Hegseth was the father.

The Monterey County district attorney, in a statement released in late November, said his office declined to file charges against Hegseth in January 2018 because “no charges were supported by evidence beyond a reasonable doubt.” .

Several years after the alleged incident, Hegseth paid the woman an undisclosed sum of money “as part of a confidential civil settlement and maintains her innocence,” Parlatore said in mid-November.

Hegseth's attorney told NBC News at the time that Hegseth “ultimately decided to reach a settlement for a significantly reduced amount” at the “height of the MeToo movement.”

The police report on the sexual assault investigation, which was made public in November, says investigators spoke with a hotel employee who saw Hegseth and the accuser at a pool after two different guests complained of a strong disturbance.

The worker “stated that Hegseth was very intoxicated” and that the woman he was with “was not intoxicated … and was very coherent,” the police report states.

However, the woman later told police that she did not remember much of what happened when she went with Hegseth to his room.

She “believes something may have been slipped in her drink, as she does not remember most of the events of the night,” police wrote in their report.

Correction: Pete Hegseth was previously president of the nonprofit group Concerned Veterans for America. An earlier version of this article misstated the group's name.

