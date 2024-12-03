Why Man City owners won't be 'kicked out' after latest proposed Premier League ban

-Credit: (Image: Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)

The Football Governance Bill, which aims to establish an independent regulator of English football, came back into focus this week after it was revealed an amendment had been proposed which would seek to ban public ownership clubs.

Last week, the Times reported that Labor peer Lord Bassam of Brighton had proposed an amendment to the bill which called for legislation to prohibit any state-controlled soccer club from being granted an operating license unless it could establish a clear separation between the state and the entity that owns the soccer club.

City Football Group is the ultimate owner of Manchester Citywith the head of the CFG, Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, having acquired the club in 2008. But as Sheikh Mansour is the principal owner of Manchester City, his role as deputy prime minister and vice-president of the UAE means that the club would be in the crosshairs of regulators if such an amendment was adopted.

The same would apply to Newcastle United's owners, the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF), which is the Middle Eastern nation's sovereign wealth fund, with the chairman of the PIF being Mohammed bin Salman, the de facto ruler of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. (Saudi Arabia).

The PIF deal to acquire Newcastle was passed by the Premier League in October 2021, with the then Conservative government led by Boris Johnson reluctant to put up barriers to foreign investment in Britain and impact relations with Saudi Arabia.

Under Lord Bassam's proposal, the legislation would state: “No state-controlled club may be granted an operating license, and any affected club must meet the requirements of the IFR.” [independent football regulator] that they relinquished state control before applying for an operating license.

“A state-controlled club is a club that is wholly or majority owned by individuals, entities or entities controlled by individuals who are considered by the IFR or the Secretary of State to be under the influence of a state actor, including but not limited to: members of any government or their immediate family, a head of state or their immediate family, diplomats, lobbyists or other state officials. , or their immediate family, and sovereign wealth funds.

Although Lord Bassam's proposals are bold, the Times reported that the chances of such an amendment being passed were slim, and looking a little deeper it is not too difficult to see why. Sports across the world are now opening up to foreign investment from sovereign wealth funds, particularly in the Middle East.

From PGA Tour golf courses to tennis, Formula 1 and emerging sports like Padel, a lot of capital has been deployed to target growth, and at a time when Saudi Arabia is preparing to show the best of herself to the whole world. the next decade, as we approach the hosting of the biggest footballing event in 2034, the FIFA World Cup.

North American sport has also opened up to sovereign wealth. The NBA now allows small minority stakes to be acquired, and it's a trend that's likely to continue as more teams and leagues look for ways to bring in new capital, and at much higher volumes. higher than what most traditional family offices can muster.

Between sovereign wealth and investment capital, sport requires it to achieve its growth ambitions. But this is also what happens at the local level.

Speaking to the Liverpool Echo last yearProfessor Simon Chadwick, former professor of sport and geopolitical economics at SKEMA Business School in Paris and renowned author on geopolitics and sport, said: (Sovereign wealth funds) do not buy football clubs or other similar assets unless it serves a broader industrial and national development strategy.

Watch Abu Dhabi with Manchester City. They bought a lot of real estate in Manchester and this was largely due to using their Manchester City property to diversify the sources of income for a country so dependent on oil and gas.

When oil prices fall, they all suffer. For Abu Dhabi, all this real estate provides them with an income stream in perpetuity.

It's not just trophies, that's not the case here. Middle Eastern countries are trying to build global networks of trade and influence and having a local foothold in football club ownership helps in this regard.

Britain is open for business and the Government, as it did with the PIF deal when Boris Johnson was Prime Minister, will encourage this.

With the PIF, the conservatives needed it. They did not want the Saudis to be unhappy, as this might derail subsequent contracts in force. Johnson was aware of the 'red wall' seats and allowing the PIF deal to go through allowed them to retain some sort of chance in these areas.

It’s much less about reputation management and these are not trophy assets, they are strategic assets. Nothing will be done without the green light from the governments of these countries. The PIF invested 1 billion in a local chemical factory in the North East (SABIC).

Although the government has switched from Conservative to Labor this year, it appears highly unlikely that making such amendments that could have a material impact on UK-Middle East geopolitical relations will feature prominently on the agenda of things to do. , especially at a time when the country wants and needs to foster good foreign investment relations.

The Premier League will also be opposed. Decision-makers behind the scenes in English football's elite do not believe they need to be regulated by the new independent body, nor by anything that could impact investment coming into the league as it looks to continue to grow globally and consolidate its position as a global footballer. the largest and most popular national competition will be fiercely fought.

It's very difficult to imagine that, all things considered, such an amendment would make it into the legislation, meaning little would need to change for either Manchester City or Newcastle United.