Trump uses Hunter Biden pardon to hint at potential clemency for January 6 insurrectionists | Donald Trump





Donald Trump used Hunter Biden's pardon to drop one of his strongest hints yet, that he intends to pardon at least some of the instigators and participants in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by a mob attempting to overturn his 2020 election defeat.

Does Joe's pardon of Hunter include the J-6 hostages, who have now been imprisoned for years? What an abuse and what a judicial error! », Posted the American president-elect on his Truth Social platform.

It is the latest in a series of supportive comments from Trump on behalf of those convicted of their participation in the attack, which resulted in the deaths of five people at the time. Additionally, four police officers who attempted to repel the rioters committed suicide in the days and months following the attack.

Today, the granting of a pardon by the current president, Joe Biden, to his son seems to have been seen by Trump as a new justification.

The 2021 assault resulted in one of the largest criminal investigations in U.S. history, resulting in federal charges against nearly 1,500 people. About 1,000 people have been convicted or pleaded guilty.

The investigation is ongoing. The FBI said last month it was seeking nine people in connection with violent attacks on police officers that day.

Despite the seriousness of the offenses, Trump has for months publicly been eager to act on behalf of those imprisoned, whom he has described as hostages and political prisoners.

In March, he wrote that one of his first acts in power, if re-elected, would be to free the January 6 hostages wrongly imprisoned!

He has reiterated that vow several times, including during an appearance before the National Association of Black Journalists in July, when asked if he would grant clemency.

Oh, absolutely, I would. If they are innocent, I will forgive them, he said.

But he did not go so far as to promise a general pardon. I can't say for all of them, because a few of them probably got out of control, he told CNN.

Some of those convicted and given the longest sentences did not take part in the violence inside the Capitol but were convicted of seditious conspiracy and other charges related to organizing the attack. They include Stewart Rhodes, founder of the Oath Keepers, a far-right militia, and Enrique Tarrio, leader of the Proud Boys, described as a neofascist organization that promotes political violence.

Whatever distinctions Trump and his campaign team are considering, there is no doubt that many of those in custody are hopeful that a pardon might be granted.

Lawyers for Joe Biggs, a member of the Proud Boys sentenced to 17 years in prison last year after being convicted of a series of crimes, including seditious conspiracy and intimidation or threats to prevent police officers from carry out their duties, declared that they would ask for pardon.

Biggs claimed during his trial that he was following Trump's orders.

Lawyers for several of those convicted have tried unsuccessfully to delay sentencing hearings since Trump won last month's presidential election, on the grounds that a pardon might be within reach.

Among those incarcerated, at least one has little doubt about the prospects of imminent freedom.

Jake Lang, who is accused of several offenses including charges against police officers, posted a celebratory message on social media following Trump's election victory, the BBC reported.

GOING HOME!!!!, he wrote. THE POLITICAL PRISONERS OF JANUARY 6 ARE FINALLY GOING HOME!!!!

