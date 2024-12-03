Veteran star Jeetendra after attending the screening of 'The Sabarmati Report' with Prime Minister Narendra Modi





Prime Minister Narendra Modi and NDA MPs attended the special screening of the film 'The Sabarmati Report' at the Balyogi Auditorium of the Parliament Complex Library on Monday. The screening was also attended by veteran star Jeetendra, his daughter and producer Ektaa R Kapoor, and the entire team of the film.

After watching the film with renowned dignitaries from the political field, Jeetendra told the media, “I told PM Modi that I have spent 50 years in the film industry and for the first time because of my daughter, I Watched a movie with PM. Prime Minister Modi told me that I also watched the first film after becoming Prime Minister.

Directed by Dheeraj Sarna, 'The Sabarmati Report' is based on the fire of a Sabarmati Express coach near Godhra railway station in 2002.

PM Modi, after attending the screening, visited X and praised the makers and team of 'Sabarmati Report'.

“I joined other NDA MPs at a screening of the ‘Sabarmati Report’. I congratulate the makers of the film for their efforts,” the Prime Minister wrote on X while sharing photos from the screening.

PM Modi also praised the film's efforts to reveal the truth via an article on X.

Replying to a post on X, which shared the trailer of the film, PM Modi commented, “Well said. It is good that this truth is coming out, and that too in a way that ordinary people can see it. A false narrative can only persist for a limited period of time. Ultimately, the facts will always be revealed! »

Several chief ministers also attended the screening of the film and praised the story, with some states taking the step of declaring the film tax-free. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, Goa CM Pramod Sawant and Haryana CM Nayab Saini also expressed their admiration for the film while paying tribute to the 59 victims who lost their lives in the tragedy.

Raashii Khanna and Riddhi Dogra are also part of the 'Sabarmati Report'. In the film, they played the role of journalists.

