Is this the end of the proxy war in Ukraine?

It seems that the end of the war in Ukraine has begun, but this will not mean the end of the conflict in Europe. Volodymir Zelensky told Sky News he was ready to abandon a territory to the east, already occupied by Russia, in exchange for the integration of the unoccupied parts (most of the country) into NATO. Meanwhile, Boris Johnson has lamented that too few weapons have been sent to Ukraine, telling the Telegraph this week:

“It was pathetic. Let's be realistic: we are waging a proxy war without giving our proxies the ability to get the job done. For years we have allowed them to fight with one hand tied behind their back, and it has been cruel. »

As so often Johnson blurted out what pro-war hawks have denied throughout the Ukrainian conflict: this is a proxy war and not simply a war of national liberation by Ukraine. This lie helped prolong a war and accelerate the rearmament of Europe, to the detriment of the Ukrainian people. It also creates many difficulties and contradictions for those most inclined to support this proxy war. All the speeches about arming Ukraine were formulated in the noblest terms regarding the promotion of democracy, the defense of the self-determination of small nations, the resistance to dictatorship and aggression. Keir Starmer and Frances Emmanuel Macron came together last month on the anniversary of the end of the First World War to declare they would stand by Ukraine “as long as it takes”.

What despicable cynics these people are. The truth is that the election of Donald Trump forced the NATO powers to face reality and begin to understand that Ukraine is losing the war, that the use of American, British missiles and French on Russian territory will not change the general direction of the war. war, and that at some point there will be negotiations. This is a bitter pill to swallow for European warmongers, given that they distrust and fear Trump and have constructed a narrative that Putin is likely to attack all of Europe, but they will swallow it.

Zelensky is desperately trying to secure a favorable deal with Trump and is therefore presenting him as a possible solution. But given that NATO already effectively protects Ukraine and one of Putin's main points of opposition is Ukraine's membership in NATO, this is unlikely to happen. Zelensky also faces the growing unpopularity of the war and discontent among the troops. THE Financial Times reports that in the first ten months of this year, prosecutors opened 60,000 cases against army deserterswhich is twice as much as the previous two years. Conditions on the front are horrific, with soldiers lacking equipment, sufficient manpower, or any interruption in their tours of duty.

This is what three years of war brought: hundreds of thousands of dead and wounded on both sides and a slow, exhausting war of attrition.

Meanwhile, Sweden, which recently joined NATO, has distributed a brochure on civil protection to its citizens, and Germany is giving advice to its citizens on bunkers and air raid shelters. It seems to have escaped them that the war in Ukraine, supposed to defend Europe, has worsened the situation instead of improving it. People like Johnson thought they could defeat Russia or at least seriously weaken Putin, which is why they derailed peace talks early in the war. Their only result has been to significantly increase instability and conflict in the region. There is also the threat that missile warfare could escalate into nuclear war. Any peace will effectively be partition, and the region will remain one of the most heavily armed in the world.

The long-term consequences of imperialist wars are still being felt in the Middle East. The ceasefire in Lebanon is at the request of the United States and does not address Israeli attacks against Lebanese or Palestinians. What is happening in Gaza and the West Bank is in fact an annexation of the occupied territories. This is happening under the noses of complicit Western governments, as evidenced by David Lammy's assertion that there are no journalists in Gaza. Today, the war in Syria resumes.

On both fronts, those of us living in the heart of Western imperialism must continue to organize. The 22nd National Demonstration for Palestine in London on Saturday was very large, with new groups joining for the first time. We must build a movement against the war in Ukraine and between the nuclear powers. Next Saturday will be a day of action alongside the CND, with demonstrations across the country. Join us.

Source: Counterfire