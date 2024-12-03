Guo Zaiyuan and Jokowi are sued to pay compensation of IDR 615.2 trillion





The trial was registered by 20 Indonesian citizens from various professions ranging from activists, observers, retired TNI officers to social media activists at the Central Jakarta District Court, Friday, November 29, 2024.

Calling themselves the defense team against greedy oligarchs seizing people's lands in PIK-2, they said Aguan committed acts against the law, as regulated by Article 1365 of the Code civil.







“The aim is that if the lawsuit is granted, the compensation money will be paid directly to the Ministry of Finance. This way the deficit will be covered and the government will no longer need to seek to increase taxes such as 12 percent VAT and others,” explained.

coordinator of the plaintiff's legal team, Ahmad Khozinuddin.

Besides Aguan, whose real name is Guo Zaiyuan and who has been questioned several times by the Corruption Eradication Committee in the corruption case in the recovery of Jakarta Bay, the parties being prosecuted include the CEO of the Salim Group , Anthony Salim, aka Liem Hong Sien Liem Hong Sien or Liem. Fung, PT Pantai Indah Kapuk Dua, the company that liberated the land of PIK-2, former President Joko Widodo or Jokowi who gave PSN status to PIK-2, the directors of the All Indonesian Village Apparatus Association (Apdesi ) Surta Wijaya and Maskota HJS

Aguan CS was prosecuted because he was considered to have individually or collectively committed at least eight illegal acts.

Firstly, carrying out legal smuggling activities in PIK-2 zone which only covers an area of ​​1,705 hectares in Kosambi zone, but in fact PIK-2 PSN project is implemented in all zones of acquisition of land that is not included in the zone. PSN area consisting of 10 subdistricts, including nine subdistricts in Tangerang Regency and one subdistrict in Serang, namely Teluk Naga, Paku Haji, Sepatan, Mauk, Kronjo, Kresek, Gunung Keler, Kemiri and PSN District. Mekar Baru. Meanwhile, the Serang subdistrict whose land was also acquired even though it was not included in the PSN PIK-2 was the Tanara subdistrict.

Second, carrying out activities to deliver the landfill to fill the PIK-2 using a number of trucks that cause pollution, damage roads, traffic jams and even cause fatal accidents. Finally, there was an accident that caused the death of a 13-year-old boy, crushed by a truck transporting landfill materials intended for backfilling PIK-2.

Third, the delivery of the landfill for filling the PIK-2 location by truck was carried out continuously 1 x 24 hours, which violated Article 3 of Tangerang Regent Regulation No. 12 of 2002 regarding the second amendment to Tangerang Regulation No. 46 of 2018 regarding restrictions on operating time. for freight wagons on the roads of Tangerang Regency regulates the operational schedule of trucks from 22:00 WIB to 05:00 WIB.

Fourth, Aguan cs carried out fencing activities in the PIK-2 area, which cut off residents' access to a number of other areas that were previously naturally connected by a number of village roads and canals . The PIK-2 zone has become an exclusive zone that creates isolated villages and access to other areas that could previously be freely and freely connected.

Fifth, carrying out development activities in the PIK-2 area which closed a number of public accesses, besides road access, as well as access for fishermen to freely go to the sea because a number of PIK-2 projects in coastal areas have blocked the route for fishermen to go to sea via the usual routes.

Sixth, carrying out development activities in the PIK-2 area that have taken away people's land rights because they are forced to sell their land at a cheap price of Rp 30,000 to Rp 50,000 per meter, thereby losing sources income to survive. agricultural activities, rice field work and pond management, and the sale price cannot be used to purchase replacement land.

Seventh, carry out the acquisition of land that is not included in areas of 10 subdistricts, which gives rise to a number of social problems related to confiscation of people's rights, intimidation, etc.

Finally, ignoring legal smuggling and violating the letter of the Coordinating Ministry of Economy No. 6 of 2024 dated May 15, 2024 and letter of the Committee for Acceleration of Infrastructure Providers (KPPIP) No. PK.KPPIP /55/D.IV.M.EKON.KPPIP/06/2024 of June 4, 2024 concerning: Certificate of PT Mutiara Intan Permai as a PSN PIK-2 Tropical Coastland Management and Developer Business entity, giving rise to security and defense threats through the emergence of state entities in PIK-2 countries.

The 20 plaintiffs, Aguan cs, are TNI Brigadier General (Retired) R. Kun Priyambodo, TNI Colonel (Retired) Sugeng Waras, TNI Colonel (Retired) Muh Nur Saman, TNI Colonel (Retired) retired) Didi Rohendi, TNI colonel. (retired) Achmad Romzan, TNI Colonel (retired) Rochmad Suhadji, TNI Colonel (retired) Drg Drajat Mulya HF, TNI Colonel (retired) Iwan Barli Setiawan.

Then TNI Colonel (retired) Alan Sahari Harahap, Menuk Wulandari, Edy Mulyadi and Rizal Fadillah, Ida Nurhaida Kusdianti, Hilda Melvinawati, R. Rachmadi, Harlita Juliastuti K, Sandrawati, Suyanti, Ida Saidah and Tuti Surtiati.

“The aim of this trial is to cancel the PSN PIK-2 project,” Ahmad Khozinuddin said.