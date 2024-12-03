PM Modi watches 'Sabarmati Report' in Parliament: Congratulates film makers





The film claims to reveal the truth behind the Sabarmati Express fire in Godhra in 2002. New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday watched the film 'The Sabarmati Report' with several members of his cabinet as well as ruling alliance MPs at the Balyogi Auditorium in the Parliament Library building. Some audience members, including veteran actor Jeetendra and Raashii Khanna, who plays a key role in the film, told reporters after the meeting that PM Modi had told them that this was the first film he was watching since he became Prime Minister. Prime Minister Modi was joined by Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari and Jitan Ram Manjhi, a BJP ally, among others. The film claims to reveal the truth behind the Sabarmati Express fire in Godhra on February 27, 2002, killing 59 devotees returning from Ayodhya after participating in a religious ceremony. Vikrant Massey, who played the main protagonist, said watching the film with PM Modi was a different experience which cannot be expressed in words. He expressed his joy and called on the audience to watch the film. The experience was the highlight of his career, he added. In an article on X after watching the film, PM Modi praised the makers of the film for their efforts. Joined other NDA MPs at a screening of the 'Sabarmati Report'. I commend the makers of the film for their efforts. pic.twitter.com/uKGLpGFDMA Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 2, 2024 Jeetendra told reporters that this was the first time he was watching a film with the Prime Minister thanks to his daughter Ekta Kapoor, one of his producers. “He (PM Modi) told me that it was the first film he saw since he became Prime Minister,” said one of the leading actors of the Hindi film industry of his time . Actor Raashii Khanna also made a similar comment and said he was happy with the experience. The ruling BJP actively promoted the film, and many of its state governments exempted it from tax. Prime Minister Modi was the chief minister of Gujarat at the time of the incident, which was followed by communal riots, and state police had blamed a Muslim mob for setting fire to some cars. Many of the accused filed by the police were later found guilty by the court. The incident had sparked a major political row when an inquiry committee constituted by the then railway minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, a Congress ally, claimed that the fire was an accident. The Gujarat High Court, however, overturned its findings and termed the commission unconstitutional.

