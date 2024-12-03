Observer says pro-Turkish fighters seize Syrian town from Kurdish forces





A Syrian war monitor said pro-Turkish fighters seized a strategic northern town from Kurdish forces on Sunday, in fighting paralleling a major rebel offensive elsewhere in Aleppo province . Pro-Turkish fighters “took control of the town of Tal Rifaat” and a number of nearby villages, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said, warning that around 200,000 Syrian Kurds in the area province of Aleppo in the north were “besieged by pro-Turkish factions”. Communications were cut in majority Kurdish areas, the observer said, raising fears of possible “massacres” of Kurds. The OSDH said on Sunday that pro-Turkish factions had killed government forces and attacked Kurdish fighters in Aleppo province as part of an offensive that began the day before and whose objectives included cutting off Kurdish supply lines. Tal Rifaat is about 20 kilometers south of the Turkish border and has been the scene of regular clashes between Turkish-backed forces and Kurdish fighters they consider “terrorists”. Turkish forces and their proxies have controlled swaths of territory in northern Syria since Ankara launched successive ground operations in 2016 to expel Kurdish fighters it links to a group waging a decades-long insurgency against the Turkish state. The Observatory had reported “armed clashes” between Kurdish forces and pro-Ankara factions north of the city of Aleppo. It also says Ankara-backed groups took control of the towns of Safireh and Khanasser, southeast of Aleppo, from government forces, and also captured the Kweyris military airport. The “violent clashes with regime forces… led to the death of nine members of government forces,” said the Britain-based OSDH, which relies on a network of sources in Syria. Reduce tensions Kurdish forces in Aleppo province mainly controlled an enclave in the Tal Rifaat region, as well as some neighborhoods in northern Aleppo city. Tal Rifaat's population was initially made up mainly of Arabs and Turkmen, but a 2018 Ankara-led offensive on nearby Afrin sent waves of displaced Kurdish families into the area. In 2022, the Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan has threatened to launch a new ground incursion to take control of three Kurdish-held areas in northern Syria, including Tal Rifaat. The latest moves come as Hayat Tahrir al-Sham and allied rebel groups based in the Idlib region wage a multi-day offensive in northwest Syria, seizing large areas of government-controlled territory , notably the city of Aleppo, with the exception of the city held by the Kurds. neighborhoods. Fighters from the U.S.-backed and Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces led an offensive that defeated the Islamic State group's self-proclaimed caliphate in Syria in 2019. But Ankara considers the Syrian Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG), which dominate the SDF, as an offshoot of the banned Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK). In a statement, the SDF accused Turkey of being behind the large-scale attack, accusing it of seeking to “divide Syria”. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan discussed rebel offensive in Syria with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken Sunday, and said Ankara would support measures “aimed at reducing tensions”, a ministerial source said.

