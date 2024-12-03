PM Modi, BJP MPs attend screening of Sabarmati report; The opposition strikes | Latest news India





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday attended a screening of the film, The Sabarmati Report, at the Balyogi Auditorium of Parliament, along with Home Minister Amit Shah, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and Health Minister JP Nadda, as well as senior BJP MPs. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday attended a screening of the film, The Sabarmati Report, at the Balyogi Auditorium of Parliament, along with Home Minister Amit Shah, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and Health Minister JP Nadda, as well as senior BJP MPs. (Narendra Modi-X) The screening, organized by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, was followed by a dinner, an invitation from Minister of Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw said. After the screening, Prime Minister Modi said in an article on X: He joined his fellow NDA MPs at a screening of the Sabarmati report. I commend the makers of the film for their efforts. The film claims to reveal the truth behind the Sabarmati Express fire in Godhra on February 27, 2002, killing 59 devotees returning from Ayodhya after participating in a religious ceremony, which triggered communal riots in Gujarat. Modi was the chief minister of the state at the time of the incident. Also read: “It’s disturbing that films like Gadar 2 and The Kashmir Files are so massively popular, it’s harmful” Several opposition MPs chose to let the Monday screening pass. It is problematic that the Prime Minister comes to attend the screening of a propaganda film after the adjournment of the parliamentary session, and a film which deals with a subject on which many allegations have been made against him, Saket Gokhale, TMC Rajya Sabha MP, said. He can come to attend the screening of a propaganda film but not attend the sessions of Parliament. Is Parliament a place of response to the people or a cinema? he said. Congress Lok Sabha MP Manish Tewari, who was I&B minister from 2012 to 2014, said that during his tenure, he did not remember any film being screened in Parliament for MPs. Also read: Vikrant Massey avoids questions on early retirement from films at screening of Sabarmati report in Parliament MIB screened films in Mahadev Auditorium [Film Division Auditorium] for the reviews. Some deputies would come. They had a regular testing program, from what I remember. It has become a long-standing tradition since the inception of this auditorium. But as far as I remember, we didn't organize any screenings in the Parliament complex, at least not in my time, he said. Of course, this is not the first time that a film has been shown in Parliament. In August 2022, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect was screened at the Old Parliament Building in the presence of the then I&B Minister Anurag Thakur and Nadda.

