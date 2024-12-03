Indonesia's economy resists global uncertainty

The year 2024 will soon end. Throughout this year, the world has faced various complex and diverse challenges. Rahadian Zulfadin, mid-level policy analyst at the Ministry of Finance's Tax Policy Agency (BKF), divided current global challenges into three main elements.

When it comes to the global situation, there are three big things. First, the geopolitical conflict. Second, changes in political leadership in many countries. Third, global economic projections and those of the world's major countries are still weak, Rahadian said.

Rahadian explained that currently the world is in an uncertain global situation. The effects of the war between Ukraine and Russia are still being felt. The geopolitical conflicts in the Middle East and the South China Sea are still not over and even tend to intensify.

This year, many countries are holding general elections, leading to the emergence of new state leaders in both developed and developing countries. More than 60 countries hold general elections involving four billion people around the world. This change in direction will certainly lead to differences in political direction. General elections were also held in Indonesia and resulted in a change of leadership from President Joko Widodo to President Prabowo Subianto.

Another challenge still looming over the global situation is the state of the global economy, which has not yet fully recovered from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. In 2024, global economic activity is likely to be weak, with performance varying across regions. The economic performance of developed countries remains quite resilient, although still lower than in the period before the pandemic. In the third quarter of 2024, the U.S. economy grew 2.7% year-over-year. In Europe, economic growth is still stagnating and will grow around 0.9% in the third quarter of 2024. The Chinese economy is showing signs of slowing down. Meanwhile, the ASEAN region's economy remains resilient despite falling global demand.

The United States is them recoverytheir economy is developing quite well, but they are facing a budgetary crisis, for example their debt level is very high. Next up is China, a very large country whose economic growth has weakened over the past 30 years, Rahadian said.

China, which in recent years has been able to experience growth above 10%, is now experiencing a slowdown in its economic growth and growth below 5%. The different dynamics of the global situation have more or less had an impact on the Indonesian economy.

The national economy is stable

On the domestic side, we see that our economy is actually relatively stable. First, from a macroeconomic perspective, we know that the pandemic is a very big crisis, but we can recover and grow steadily at 5%. Second, our inflation can be kept quite low, below 2%, Rahadian said.

Before the pandemic, the Indonesian economy was capable of growing at around 5% over the period 2014-2019, higher than the average global economic growth of around 3.1%. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Indonesian economy contracted by 2.1% in 2020.

Various government interventions through the National Economic Recovery (PEN) program were able to encourage the Indonesian economy to recover faster and stronger. In 2021, the Indonesian economy will once again experience positive growth of 3.7%. The following year, the Indonesian economy grew strongly by 5.3%. Even though Indonesia faces global economic uncertainty, the national economy continues to grow steadily, around 5%.

Rahadian does not deny that there are still challenges ahead on the national side. However, he is optimistic about Indonesia's ability to get through this. Furthermore, the transition from President Joko Widodo to President Prabowo Subianto was smooth. According to him, macroeconomic stability is very strong capital for Indonesia to move forward.

If we compare global and national situations, the risk is greater on a global scale. The domestic market is relatively stable. “There are several weaknesses in the economic indicators, but we will continue to monitor them to overcome them in the future,” Rahadian said.

Economic situation 2025

In 2025, the global economic situation is still expected to face major challenges. According to IMF projections, global economic growth will reach 3.2% in 2025. Initially, the IMF predicted a figure of 3.3% for global economic growth in 2025. However, this forecast has been reduced to 3.2%. due to warnings about the growing risks of war and warfare. trade protectionism.

We can see from two sides. Firstly, the situation of the geopolitical conflict portends an escalation in Ukraine, while in the Middle East the situation is still heated. Second, we can look at it from the perspective of the election of President Donald Trump as President of the United States. Experience tells us that when President Trump was elected in his first term, one of his famous policies was the tariff war with China. Well, it looks like it will happen again in the future, Rahadian explained at length.

On the other hand, Rahadian stressed that the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic is still being felt today. He emphasized that the pandemic is a very extraordinary event due to its very broad and profound impact on various aspects of life. The Covid-19 pandemic has spread globally, causing an unprecedented global health crisis and triggering an economic recession.

The pandemic has also forced governments around the world to take extraordinary measures to overcome the impact of the pandemic in various areas. Many countries have restricted activities, used masks and vaccinated their populations.

During the pandemic, we even had to raise our APBN deficit limit by 3%. Why are we leaving? Because during the pandemic, human movement was blocked and hence people could not carry out their activities. The business cannot operate either. “The impact is that tax revenues have decreased and at the same time the spending needs are very important for health, for social protection, to stimulate the business world so that they do not go bankrupt,” explained Rahadian.

Furthermore, he explained that the impact of the pandemic lasted for a long time. Until now, many countries in the world are still in debt and experiencing a very drastic increase in their debt amount. Indonesia managed its public finances well during the pandemic, so the debt did not exceed 40% at that time.

So, financially, we can escape the pandemic. With fiscal conditions still healthy, economic growth can return to 5%. “So the APBN is still in good health,” Rahadian said.

However, the impact of the pandemic is still being felt in various areas of life, including the economic sector. The Covid-19 pandemic is an extraordinary event that affects almost every aspect of human life around the world. The pandemic has changed the way we live, work and interact. Economic activity has declined significantly due to social restrictions. As a result, there have been business closures, reduced production and supply chain disruptions.

Many people in Indonesia have lost their jobs and income. Unemployment is increasing and social protection is decreasing. On the other hand, after the pandemic ends and the business world resumes, people also have to adapt again after losing their jobs and professional skills.

So, in the future, we will need to strengthen our economic structure so that when faced with another threat such as a pandemic, we can be stronger. In my opinion, what needs to be strengthened is people. We see that the APBN devotes priority spending to education, health and social protection. “It’s all about strengthening the quality of our human resources,” Rahadian said.