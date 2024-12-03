It's Nagorno-Karabakh in northeast Syria again | American Business Institute

US officials applaud Syria privately, if not publicly President Bashar al-AssadThe loss of Aleppo and much of northwest Syria to rebel forces led by Turkey-backed Sunni Islamist Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, a group that takes its leadership from Ankara and was previously affiliated with Al-Qaeda.

The Assad regime in AleppoHowever, Hama and Idlib are not the only target of Turkish-backed militias. Reports from multiple sources in Syria suggest that Türkiye is now leading an all-out attack on the autonomous administration of the North and East. Syriathe U.S.-backed Kurdish entity that rules northeastern Syria as a pluralist, multi-faith, secular state.

The animosity of Turkey and its proxy militias toward the Kurds is both ethnic and religious. Turkey's defenders point out that many Turkish officials have always been Kurds. Ismet Inonu, Turkey's second president, was Kurdish, as was Turgut Zal, who dominated Turkish politics in the 1980s. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has also repeatedly opened the door to Kurdish participation, seeking to recruiting the People's Democratic Party (HDP) into its coalition and, in recent weeks, furtively reaching out to imprisoned Kurdish leader Abdullah Calan. However, each time he turned with fury on his potential partners after they refused to subordinate their Kurdish identity to the official claim to Turkishness or, in Erdogan's case, when they refused to make their type of Islamism their main identity.

Most Syrian Kurds choose groups from the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) because, unlike Kurdish groups in Iraq, the PKK is ideological rather than tribal. It promotes fairness and progressivism rather than nepotism and kleptocracy. Erdogan, however, calls all Syrian Kurds terrorists not because they accept violence, which they do not, but rather because they reject Turkey's demands and refuse to subordinate their identity and culture to Erdogan's more extreme interpretation of Islam, inspired by the Muslim Brotherhood.

This conflict reached its climax ten years ago when Erdogan supported the Islamic State against the Syrian Kurds, believing that the potential caliphate of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadis would be a more desirable alternative to Turkey's southern border than secular and progressive Kurdish autonomy.

Syrian Kurds, with the help of the United States, defeated the Islamic State and are now their jailers in the al-Hol prison camp. Northeast Syria became a refuge for Yazidi slaves and freed Christians. In 2018, the Turkish army and the irregular Syrian militias it supported invaded the largely Kurdish Afrin district in northern Syria and carried out military operations. ethnic cleansing this, an action which was met with Western silence. Today, Turkey's actions in Afrin appear to be a dry run as U.S.-supplied Turkish F-16s bomb a region with more than a million Kurds while the Turkish military, if l Erdogan is believed to be preparing to travel 25 miles south toward Syria, essentially driving Kurds and Yazidis into the same desert in which more than a million Armenians perished more than a million years ago. 'A century.

This is a slow-motion genocide, evident to all observers except those of theWhite HouseAndState Departmentwho wring their hands but do nothing to protect an oasis of tolerance and religious pluralism.

Events in northeast Syria are eerily reminiscent of the ethnic cleansing of Nagorno-Karabakh in September 2023 by ally Turkey. Azerbaijan. Nagorno-Karabakh was home to one of the oldest continuous Christian communities in the world. In recent centuries, both under Russian and Persian rule, it was autonomous. Even after Joseph Stalin assigned it to Azerbaijan as part of his efforts to blur ethnicities in order to undermine local identities in the Soviet Union, Nagorno-Karabakh was technically an autonomous oblast. When the Soviet Union fell, it adopted autonomy and, according to Freedom House, was far more democratic than Azerbaijan, a former Soviet state that is now one of the most democratic countries. the most totalitarian world dictatorships.

Azerbaijani dictator Ilham Aliyev, like Erdogan with regard to the Kurds, has not hidden his racist and religious contempt for Armenian Christians. Like Erdogan with the Kurds, Aliyev launched an illegal blockade to prevent trade, supplies and free movement. In hindsight, Aliyev's blockade was intended to soften the population before his final assault. Diplomats and senators informed Aliyev's ambitions and the Biden administration assured that it would never let him ethnically cleanse the territory.

Yuri Kim, Acting Assistant Secretary for European Affairs, assured Congress four days before Aliyev's invasion of Nagorno-Karabakh that the United States would not accept any action or effort, short or long term, aimed at cleansing ethnically or to commit other atrocities against Armenians. population of Nagorno-Karabakh. A few days later, Azerbaijani forces expelled the Christians and ended a thousand-year-old community, Blinken did nothing.

Samantha Power, administrator of the U.S. Agency for International Development, first suspended aid to Nagorno-Karabakh Armenians until after their expulsion, then spent more money on photographers to document her visit to the genocide memorial Armenian only to help Armenians warning of imminent ethnic cleansing. .

Azerbaijan expelled 120,000 Armenians from Nagorno-Karabakh and, literally, got away with murder. As a result, Adam Schiff, now a senator-elect from California, swore never again Armenians would be subjected to mass deportation and ethnic cleansing, and yet they were. The powers that never again abstain have remained silent in Armenia. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who often cited his father-in-law's Holocaust experience to assert his moral foundations, also remained silent. Each failed to prevent the assault on Azerbaijan when it would have been easy.

Today, Sufi Muslims, Yazidis, Christians, Assyrians, Arabs and Kurds face slaughter in northeastern Syria. The main difference between them and the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh is that the Syrian Kurdish population is larger than an order of magnitude. For the Biden administrationHowever, it doesn't matter. For Power and Blinken, Never Again and Now appear increasingly synonymous.