PM Modi to attend screening of Sabarmati report in Delhi | Entertainment News





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the screening of the recently released film, The Sabarmati Report, at the Balyogi Auditorium of Parliament House, New Delhi at 4 p.m. today. The film, starring Vikrant Massey, is based on the tragic fire of Sabarmati Express coach S-6 near Godhra railway station in Gujarat on February 27, 2002. The film has already attracted considerable attention, the Prime Minister Modi publicly praising the film. effort to reveal the truth. Replying to a post on X, which shared the trailer of the film, PM Modi commented, “Well said. It is good that this truth is coming out, and that too in a way that ordinary people can see it. A false narrative can only persist for a limited period of time. Ultimately, the facts will always be revealed! » The film, which draws attention to the 2002 Godhra incident, has been declared tax-exempt in several states, including Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Odisha, Haryana, Gujarat and Rajasthan. The film also received praise from many political figures, including BJP MP and actress Hema Malini. Speaking to ANI, Malini called the film “very good” and highlighted how it accurately depicted the real events surrounding the incident. She said: “There have been misunderstandings regarding this incident. Some claimed it was an accident, but it was done deliberately. » In Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attended a screening of the film in Lucknow, along with other prominent leaders and actors from the film. Expressing his admiration for the film, CM Adityanath said, “Vikrant Massey and his team have made a commendable effort. I express my sincere gratitude on behalf of UP. The people of the country have the right to know the truth about the work that has been done to create animosity in society. It also declared the film tax-free in the state. READ MORE: Iranian rapper Toomaj Salehi released after more than 2 years of imprisonment Similarly, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini praised the film for shedding light on the truth behind the Godhra incident. “This film reveals the truth behind the tragic Godhra train fire incident. The makers have handled the subject with sensitivity and dignity,” remarked Saini. He further pointed out that the film paid tribute to the 59 victims who lost their lives in the 2002 tragedy. Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant also expressed his admiration for the film after attending its screening at the 55th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI). “I really liked the movie… it’s extremely good. You presented the film appropriately. Huge congratulations,” CM Sawant said in a phone call facilitated by producer Mahaveer Jain. The Sabarmati Report, directed by Dheeraj Sarna, stars Vikrant Massey, Ridhi Dogra and Raashii Khanna in key roles. The film is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Amul V Mohan and Anshul Mohan under the banners of Balaji Motion Pictures and Vikir Films Production. Ektaa Kapoor, one of the producers of the film, recently spoke about the extensive research that went into creating the film. She revealed: “We spent a year reviewing previous research and verifying the results. It was only after that that we started making the film. This is why I am proud to have made this film, revealing the truth behind it.

