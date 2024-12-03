Prabowo is convinced that Indonesia will not import rice in 2025: increased food production and greater food reserves





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – President Prabowo Subianto is convinced that Indonesia will no longer import rice by 2025. This is due to the recent continued increase in food production. “I am very likely and confident that in 2025 we will not import rice “, said Prabowo during his opening speech at the Plenary Cabinet Meeting in the Cabinet Meeting Room of the Presidential Palace, Jakarta, Monday, December 2, 2024, as quoted by Between. In addition, the head of state also hopes that in the future Indonesia will no longer import all food products due to the growing strength of national food production. “In the future, we will be stronger in this (food) area. Not only will we no longer be forced to import rice, but we must also be free to import all food products,” Prabowo said. On this occasion, the President also expressed his gratitude to the Coordinating Minister of Food and all the ministers responsible for food. During the recent restricted meeting a few days ago, Prabowo admitted that he had received very encouraging reports from the field. “Our food production has increased, our food reserves could be the largest in several years,” Prabowo said. “I think what we have in our warehouses is approaching 2 million tonnes.” Furthermore, Prabowo also confirmed that current food reserves are in sufficient condition. “I also appreciate the Minister of Agriculture and his team, Bulog, the National Food Agency, all elements of public enterprises and public enterprises under the supervision of the Minister of Public Enterprises. Thank you for our late efforts 2024,” he said. He also appreciates the performance of the Minister of the Interior who helped control inflation. Indonesia's 7th President Joko Widodo is also appreciated by Prabowo for successfully overcoming this year's challenges, which have not been easy, such as El Niño and La Niña. “The dry season, but we were able to overcome it, cope with it in the middle of a not easy geopolitical situation. Geopolitical issues affect food issues,” Prabowo said. Because, according to him, in the event of a crisis, countries which usually export food products will stop their exports. “This phenomenon has happened several times. Therefore, thank God, we are now in a stronger position,” Prabowo said. Editor's Pick: Indonesia targets 32 million tonnes of rice production in 2025 Click here to receive the latest news from Tempo on Google News

